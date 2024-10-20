Orange Jordan Hosts Sign Language Training for Its Employees to Effectively Communicate with Persons with Disabilities

In line with its institutional commitment to promoting digital inclusion for persons with disabilities and creating a diverse and inclusive society, Orange Jordan hosted sign language training session for its employees to enable them to communicate more effectively with their colleagues and customers with hearing disabilities.

Employees were trained on best practices for interacting with persons with hearing disabilities and the basic concepts of sign language.

Commenting on this training which is a part of ongoing programs and activities aimed at fostering inclusion of persons with disabilities both on the societal and professional levels, Orange emphasized that the participants’ eagerness to learn new skills and enrich their knowledge will not only increase their productivity but will also encourage them to be more innovative and creative, taking their skills and expertise to complete new levels of achievements and successes.

Aligning with its endeavors to best serve customers with disabilities, Orange Jordan launched the digital inclusion catalogue in all its shops spanning the Kingdom under the “Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled” umbrella. The catalogue is translated into sign language in Arabic and English. It includes as well voice assistance (text-to-voice) feature for people with visual impairments, in addition to the SignBook application service for persons with hearing disabilities. Internally, the company adheres to the law that encourages private sector companies to employ persons with disabilities. It also publishes vacancies on the page of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Initiatives include as well “MNUBSOM BIL Ashra” which is an internal charter that translates the management’s commitment to including people with disabilities in the workforce, #MarhabaDiversity, and more.

