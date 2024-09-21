More than 160 kg of waste collected

وطنا اليوم_

Orange Jordan Employees Volunteer on World Cleanup Day in a Cleanup Campaign at Ishtafina Forest in Ajloun in Partnership with Ahel al-Balad Initiative

In celebration of World Cleanup Day, which takes place annually on September 20, and as part of its ongoing environmental efforts, Orange Jordan engaged 32 of the company’s employees in a special “Green Day” in Ishtafina, Ajloun. This activity was conducted in partnership with Ahel al-Balad initiative, which promotes positive behaviors to foster a cohesive and advanced society.

The primary focus of Orange Jordan’s initiative was to raise awareness about the importance of environmental preservation for a better quality of life. The team participated in a cleanup activity at the Ishtafina forest in Ajloun. Following this effort, they ventured to Ajloun Forest Reserve, where they took part in an hour-long hike along the Roe Deer Trail. These efforts align with the global “Make Room for Life!” campaign launched by the Let’s Do It! organization, which aims to highlight alarming environmental statistics, including the production of 2 billion tons of solid waste globally, projected to increase of 70% by 2050 if no serious action is taken. These figures emphasize the urgent need to address environmental challenges in pursuit of a greener, more sustainable planet.

Over the past years, Orange Jordan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the environment by taking proactive steps and implementing various initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of carbon emissions. The company has also renewed its commitment to this cause by encouraging employees to participate in the “Engage for Change” program, launched by Orange Middle East and Africa, which seeks to strengthen employee engagement in the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

It’s worth noting that Orange Jordan continuously provides its employees with opportunities to participate in environmental activities and initiatives. This commitment was recently exemplified by the inauguration of its third forest in Mahis, named the “Independence Forest by Orange”, under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture as part of the National Afforestation Project. Employees contributed to this initiative by planting 500 trees.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total of 285 million customers worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan “Lead the Future”, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange’s leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.