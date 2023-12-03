اختتام اعمال مؤتمر الشبكة الفرنسية الرائدة لوكالات السفر المستقلة 2023

وطنا اليوم:اختتمت في عمان مساء أمس السبت ، اعمال مؤتمر الشبكة الفرنسية الرائدة لوكالات السفر المستقلة 2023، “سيليكتور”، والتي بدأت اعماله يوم 30 تشرين الثاني حيث شكل فرصة سانحة لمشاركة ما يصل الى 600 شركة وخبير ومختص في مجال السياحة الفرنسية للقاء المسؤولين الاردنيين والتعرف عن قرب على اهم المعالم السياحية التي تزخر بها المملكة.

ووفر مؤتمر سيليكتور 2023 ،والذي نظمته شركة الثريا للسفر والسياحة، وحضره الرئيس الفرنسي الاسبق نيكولا ساركوزي ووزير السياحة والاثار مكرم القيسي والسفير الفرنسي في عمان أليكس لو كوور غرانميزون ومدير عام هيئة تنشيط السياحة الدكتور عبدالرزاق عربيات ورئيس اللجنة السياحية في مجلس الاعيان عبدالحكيم الهندي ورئيس لجنة السياحة والتراث في مجلس النواب مجدي اليعقوب ، منصة للتواصل المهني وتسليط الضوء على مناطق الجذب المتنوعة في الأردن ، بما يتماشى مع رؤية وزارة السياحة وهيئة تنشيط السياحة الأردنية الهادفة إلى تعزيز التجارب السياحية المستدامة والمتنوعة.

واشاد ضيف الشرف للمؤتمر الرئيس الفرنسي السابق نيكولا ساركوزي بالعلاقات الاردنية – الفرنسية الجيدة ، مبينا ان السياحة تعد من القطاعات المهمة والحيوية لفرنسا وكذلك للاردن ، بمحدودية موارده الطبيعية ، الامر الذي يحتم تعزيز مساهمة السياحة في زيادة مداخيل المملكة ونموها الاقتصادي.

مدير عام هيئة تنشيط السياحة الدكتور عبدالرزاق عربيات قال انه وعلى مدار العقود الثلاثة الماضية، اختار الزوار من جميع أنحاء فرنسا الأردن وجهتهم المفضلة وذلك لتوفر مزيج من أساسيات السفر التي تعتبر ضرورية لتجربة عطلة فريدة وحقيقية لا تنسى.

واضاف عربيات ان فرنسا تعد إحدى أهم الأسواق الرافدة للسياحة للأردن، حيث زاد عدد السياح الفرنسيين الذين زاروا الاردن أكثر من 83,672 سائحًا حتى نهاية أكتوبر 2023. مقارنة بـ 63,605 زائرًا خلال نفس الفترة من عام 2022 .

واوضح إن الزيادة في عدد الزوار خلال عام 2023 هي شهادة حقيقية على حب وتقدير الشعب الفرنسي للأردن وشعبه وما يقدمه كوجهة سياحية غنية لا مثيل لها، مشيرا الى ان الهيئة ستطلق منصة الكترونية لمعرفة توجهات ورغبات السائح الفرنسي قبل وخلال قدومه الى المملكة.

رئيس لجنة السياحة في مجلس الاعيان عبد الحكيم الهندي اكد ان هذا المؤتمر يمثل حدثاً كبيراً ويضم عدد كبير من المختصين والمشتغلين في سوق السياحة والسفر الفرنسي ، وما اختيارهم المملكة لعقد مؤتمر السنوي الا دليل على اهمية الاردن في الخارطة السياحية ، وتجسيدا للعلاقات الطيبة التي تربط البلدين الصديقين.

الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة المنظمة ، شركة الثريا للسفر والسياحة فادي أبو عريش فإن نجاح هذا الحدث في الأردن دلالة على عمق العلاق الأردنية الفرنسية كما أضاف بقوله ” انه يرمز إلى التزام الأردن بعرض معالمه الفريدة وتجاربه الأصيلة في السوق الأوروبية الرئيسية”.

French travel agencies conclude their annual conference in Jordan

A conference of France’s leading network of independent travel agencies ,Selectour 2023, concluded in Amman on Saturday, offering an opportunity for about 600 companies and experts in the French tourism sector to meet Jordanian officials and explore the country’s attractions.

The conference, organised by Al Thuraya Travel & Tours was attended by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Al Qaisi and French Ambassador to Amman Alex Le Cour Grandmaison provided a platform for professional communication and highlighted the diverse attractions in Jordan, in line with the vision of the Ministry of Tourism and the Jordan Tourism Board (JBT)to promote sustainable and diverse tourism experiences.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, the guest of honour of the conference, praised the good Jordanian-French relations and said tourism is an important and vital sector for both France and Jordan, which has limited natural resources. He said tourism should contribute to increasing Jordan’s income and economic growth.

Sarkozy also touched on several local and regional issues, expressing his belief that there is no solution to the Palestinian issue except through a political settlement that would ensure the achievement of the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board, said that over the past three decades, visitors from all over France has chosen Jordan as their preferred destination because it offered a mix of travel essentials that are necessary for a unique and unforgettable holiday experience.

He added that France is one of the most important feeder markets for tourism to Jordan, with the number of French tourists who visited Jordan increasing to more than 83,672 tourists at the end of October 2023, compared to 63,605 visitors during the same period in 2022.

He said the increase in the number of visitors in 2023 is a true testament to the love and appreciation of the French people for Jordan and its people and what it offers as a rich and unparalleled tourist destination. He also said the board would launch an online platform to know the preferences and desires of the French tourist before and during their arrival to the kingdom.

Abdul Hakim Al Hindi, Chairman of the Tourism and Heritage Committee in the Senate, said the conference is a major event and included a large number of specialists and professionals in the French tourism and travel market.

He said their choice of Jordan to hold their annual conference is an indication of the importance of Jordan on the tourism map and a reflection of the good relations between the two friendly countries.