بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. الرئيسية
  3. عربي دولي

تايمز اوف اسرائيل مقال رأي : حان الوقت للدخول… Nineteen days since the massacre, Israel has achieved nothing. It’s time to go in

27 أكتوبر 2023
تايمز اوف اسرائيل مقال رأي : حان الوقت للدخول… Nineteen days since the massacre, Israel has achieved nothing. It’s time to go in

 October 7, as the scale of the Hamas massacre became clear to the Israeli public, it would have been inconceivable to a stunned and horrified Israel that 19 days later, their forces are still idling outside the Gaza Strip.

Almost three weeks after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, Hamas is still alive and kicking, able to send teams of naval commandos on suicide missions into Israeli territory and rockets through the south, center and north.

With substantial international support, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his vaunted war cabinet still have no significant military achievements in the same time it took for Israel to defeat Syria and Egypt in the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

As it has done in the endless series of Gaza operations before, Israel continues to boast about the B-level commanders it eliminates, the number of airstrikes it carries out and the Hamas infrastructure it destroys. Hamas’s ability to threaten Israel is unaffected, and the overwhelming majority of its fighting force remains comfortably dug in.

In the meantime, Hamas can point at plenty of accomplishments since its unqualified “success” on October 7. Some 200,000 Israelis have left their homes, leaving the borders with both Gaza and Lebanon denuded for the first time in the country’s history. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been forced into shelters in massive barrages on Tel Aviv and its environs. Over 300,000 IDF reservists in the prime of their careers are out of the economy. Diplomatic initiatives with Muslim partners in the region are suspended indefinitely


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
23:14

بعد ساعات على انطلاق العملية البرية …أميركا تتوقع خسائر وتحث إسرائيل على استبدال الهجوم البري بهذه الخطة

22:55

عاجل | الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة تتبنى القرار العربي الذي يدعو إلى هدنة إنسانية فورية تقدم به الأردن بعد حصول المشروع على التصويت بأغلبية أعضاء الجمعية العامة

22:53

عاجل : مصادر محلية في غزة كتائب الشهيد عز الدين القسام تتصدى لتوغل بري إسرائيلي في محورين الاول بيت حانون والثاني شرق البريج واشتباكات عنيفة تدور على الأرض

22:44

وزير الخارجية الصفدي يقول في قناة الجزيرة القطرية إن إسرائيل بدأت فعلا حربا برية على غزة

22:36

عاجل – القوات الاسرائيلية : العمليات الجارية ليست الهجوم الرئيسي

22:11

عاجل – اطلاق صواريخ مضادة للدروع تجاه اليات اسرائيلية قرب المحور الشمالي

21:54

عاجل| مصدر لـ”شبكة قدس”: إطلاق صواريخ مضادة للدروع تجاه آليات لجيش الاحتلال قرب السياج الفاصل شمال قطاع غزة.

21:37

الان …. تحرك دبابات إسرائيلية على طول الحدود شمالي غزة

21:28

نظام الملالي يتحرش بالأردن !!

21:05

عاجل – الجيش الاسرائيلي يطلق قنابل مضيئة شمال غزة في مؤشر على التحضير لتحرك قطاعات برية

21:01

فيديو/ القطامين يوجه رسالة للرئيس الامريكي What a shame ؟

20:49

أوكسفام: استخدام إسرائيل لسلاح المجاعة في غزة لا يغتفر

وفيات
وفيات الخميس 26-10-2023وفاة وزير الاعلام الاردني الاسبق صالح القلابوفيات الأربعاء 25-10-2023وفيات الثلاثاء 24-10-2023وفيات الاثنين 23-10-2023