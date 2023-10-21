بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. الرئيسية
  3. رئيسي

HM King Abdullah II: This conflict did not start two weeks ago, and it will not stop if we continue down this blood-soaked path. We know all too well that it will only lead to more of the same—a zero-sum game of death and destruction, of hatred and hopelessness played on repeat الملك في قمة القاهرة

منذ ساعة واحدة
HM King Abdullah II: This conflict did not start two weeks ago, and it will not stop if we continue down this blood-soaked path. We know all too well that it will only lead to more of the same—a zero-sum game of death and destruction, of hatred and hopelessness played on repeat الملك في قمة القاهرة

HM King Abdullah II: This conflict did not start two weeks ago, and it will not stop if we continue down this blood-soaked path. We know all too well that it will only lead to more of the same—a zero-sum game of death and destruction, of hatred and hopelessness played on repeat


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
13:17

انفجار قرب سفارة الاحتلال في قبرص

12:35

عاجل – الملك: يتعين على القيادة الإسرائيلية أن تدرك أنه لا يوجد حل عسكري لمخاوفها الأمنية

12:22

انطلاق فعاليات قمة القاهرة للسلام بمشاركة عربية ودولية

12:17

كاميرا ترصد ما فعله عميل غاضب في متجر #ماكدونالدز

11:47

الاندبندنت تتسأل في مقال رأي: لماذا تتصاعد مخاوف الثلاثي العربي من تهجير الفلسطينيين؟

11:25

اطباء شاركوا في عمليات الاسعاف في غزة يتحدثون عن اصابات غريبة

11:09

أين تكمن مسؤولية النظام التربوي في معركة التحرير؟

10:56

قوات الاحتلال تقتحم منزل قيادي في حماس وتحوله مقر لمخابراتها

10:33

بدء عبور شاحنات المساعدات لمعبر رفح من الجانب المصري

09:40

مجموعة كابيتال بنك تتبرع بمبلغ 700 ألف دينار أردني للهيئة الخيرية الاردنية الهاشمية لشراء أدوية للمستشفيات الفلسطينية.

09:12

الإعلام العبري يفضح سيناريوهات “الهجوم” البري ومدته الزمنية

08:52

نشر تسريبات من جلسة سريّة .. تذمراً بات يسمع في صفوف أعضاء الكابينت

وفيات
وفيات الجمعة 20-10-2023وفيات الخميس 19-10-2023وفيات الثلاثاء 17-10-2023وفيات الاثنين 16-10-2023وفيات الأحد 15-10-2023