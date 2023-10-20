Al-Safadi: A crisis created by Israel cannot be transmitted to neighboring countries

We will never allow another population transfer, which by the way is by international law a war crime, by the ‎#Geneva_Convention and protocol of 1977 a war crime, so that’s something that just we will not accept, we will not allow Israel to transfer the crisis to ‎#Jordan

Why there are 2.3 million people in ‎#Gaza in an area of 140 square kilometer, the most densely populated area on earth, these are innocent people, these are young women, children, elderly, why should they be punished? Denying access to food is collective punishment