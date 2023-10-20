بنك القاهرة عمان
Al-Safadi: A crisis created by Israel cannot be transmitted to neighboring countries

منذ ساعة واحدة
Al-Safadi: A crisis created by Israel cannot be transmitted to neighboring countries

We will never allow another population transfer, which by the way is by international law a war crime, by the ‎#Geneva_Convention and protocol of 1977 a war crime, so that’s something that just we will not accept, we will not allow Israel to transfer the crisis to ‎#Jordan

Why there are 2.3 million people in ‎#Gaza in an area of 140 square kilometer, the most densely populated area on earth, these are innocent people, these are young women, children, elderly, why should they be punished? Denying access to food is collective punishment


24 ساعة
22:59

عاجل | حماس: نعمل مع الوسطاء لتنفيذ قرارنا بإغلاق ملف المدنيين الموجودين لدينا، في حال توافرت الظروف الأمنية المناسبة

22:39

الاسيرتان امريكيتان كانتا تزور اقارب لهما في مستوطنة اسرائيلية… وهذه تفاصيل عنهما

22:27

عاجل إعلام إسرائيلي: ألاسيرتان ألاميركيتان المفرج عنهما من قبل حماس وصلتا إلى مصر

22:21

الامن العام : إلقاء القبض على شخص أضرم النار في مركز للعناية بالاسرة بالكرك

21:55

الصفدي : لا يمكن أن نسمح بترحيل الأزمة التي أوجدها وفاقمها ويفاقمها الاحتلال إلى دول الجوار، هذا خط أحمر بالنسبة لنا

21:45

الائتلاف الوطني ينظم وقفات تضامنية نصرة لأهل غزة

20:51

استطلاع رأي: 65% من الإسرائيليين يدعمون تنفيذ القوات الإسرائيلية الهجوم البري المتوقع في غزة

20:28

الكرملين ينتقد تصريحات بايدن التي تشبّه بوتين بحماس

20:14

بيان صادر عن أبناء عائلة المجالية

20:00

حزب إرادة ينظم وقفة تضامنية حاشدة في الكرك مع فلسطين ضد الغطرسة الصهيونية.. صور

19:54

عاجل – القسام اطلقنا سراح الامريكيتين بوساطة قطرية لنثبت للشعب الامريكي اننا لسنا كما يقول بايدن

19:45

عاجل – كتائب القسام تعلن اطلاق سراح محتجزتين امريكيتين لدواعي انسانية

