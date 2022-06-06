بنك القاهرة عمان
Bedtime and daily lifestyle of children as a risk factors for obesity

منذ ثانيتين
Hard choice. Chubby kid is sitting between two plates with different kind of food.

 Written by: Eman Musleh, University of Jordan 

Childhood obesity is a complex health problem that has severe consequences for both the  individual and society. Discovering the risk factors associated with being overweight is the key  to providing appropriate prevention and treatment. 

The majority of research on the relationship between sleep and children obesity has focused on  sleep duration. However, according to a scientific study published in the Journal of Clinical  Sleep Medicine, sleep time is the main factor in the risk of developing obesity, regardless of the  sleep duration. It was found that there is a strong relationship between bedtime and daily  lifestyle behaviors in children’s weight gain. 

The study was conducted on a number of primary school students aged 6 to 10 years old, and  the results showed that bedtime, television exposure, and dinner time are associated with  weight gain. 

The study indicated that late bedtime increases the chances of weight gain. A higher body mass  index (BMIs) was observed in the group of children who slept after 8:30 pm compared to  children who slept before that, although both groups had the same sleep duration. 

Delayed sleep timing was closely related to some behaviors that may increase the risk of  obesity. Children with late bedtime may tend to have a late dinner and watch television for  longer periods of time.  

Besides sleeping late, prolonged exposure to TV screens contributes to weight gain. Children  who did not go to bed early and watched TV for more than an hour had higher BMIs than those  who watched TV for less than half an hour. Excessive sitting in front of the TV screen leads to a  decrease in the rate of the body’s energy consumption as a result of lack of physical activity,  which in turn leads to an increase in the chances of obesity. 

Also, it was found a relationship between late dinner and obesity. It was noted that children  who ate dinner late and then went to sleep had higher body mass indexes (BMIs).  

These wrong behaviors don’t only lead to the risk of weight gain, but also to an increase in  blood sugar level, high blood pressure, and fat storage. Therefore, it is recommended to follow  a balanced lifestyle by sleeping early, reducing the hours of watching TV, and eating dinner full  of the necessary nutrients before bedtime. 

Source:  

https://jcsm.aasm.org/doi/epdf/10.5664/jcsm.8080


