وصول طائرة عارضة فرنسية تقل 105 سائح إلى الأردن بدعم من هيئة تنشيط السياحة

وطنا اليوم _

بدعم من هيئة تنشيط السياحة، وفي ظل ما يتمتع به الأردن من أمن وأمان واستقرار ، حطت في مطار الملكة علياء الدولي في عمّان، ظهر امس الأحد الموافق 19 نيسان 2026 والذي يصادف يوم التراث العالمي، طائرة عارضة قادمة من فرنسا، وعلى متنها 105 سياح فرنسيين، بتنظيم من شركة Atelier Voyages .

وأكد مدير عام الهيئة رمزي المعايطة أن وصول هذه الرحلة العارضة من السوق الفرنسي يعتبر مؤشر إيجابي لتعافي الحركة السياحية الوافدة إلى المملكة، ويؤكد قدرة الأردن على استعادة موقعه على خارطة السياحة العالمية، مشيراً إلى أن الهـيئة تعمل بالتنسيق مع وزارة السياحة والاثار وكافة الشركاء على تنشيط السياحة عبر تنفيذ خطط تسويق وبرنامج دعم الرحلات العارضة والمنخفضة التكاليف بطريقة مرنة تستجيب لمتغيرات السوق وتعزز من تنافسية المنتج السياحي الأردني كوجة سياحية متكاملة، مع التركيز على تنويع الأسواق المستهدفة واستقطاب المزيد من الرحلات النوعية خلال المرحلة المقبلة.

واضاف ان استقطاب هذه الرحلات المباشرة العارضة من الاسواق الرئيسية السياحية وعودة الثقة بالسوق السياحي الأردني، مؤشر على الجهود التسويقية المكثفة التي تبذلها الهيئة بالتعاون مع الشركاء في القطاعين العام والخاص.

واستقبل فريق الطيران العارض في الهيئة مجموعة السياح الفرنسيين من خلال الشركة الفرنسية ووكيلها في الاردن شركة بلازا تورز ، حيث قدم شرحاً حول أبرز التجارب السياحية التي يتمتع بها الأردن، وأهمية المواقع التي ستشملها زيارتهم ضمن برنامجهم في المملكة، مؤكداً حرص الهيئة على تعزيز تجربة السائح وجودة الخدمات وتقديم صورة متكاملة عن الأردن كوجهة سياحية آمنة وغنية بالتنوع واصالة الضيافة ومواقع التراث العالمي العالمي الاردنية.

كما عبر عدد من السياح الفرنسيين ضمن المجموعة السياحية عن محبتهم للاردن و شعبه واكدوا استمتاعهم بالتجربة السياحية في الاردن .

Charter Flight Carrying 105 French Tourists Arrives in Jordan with Support from the Jordan Tourism Board

Amman –

A charter flight from France carrying 105 French tourists arrived at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman on Sunday, April 19, 2026, coinciding with World Heritage Day, with support from the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB). The trip was organized by Atelier Voyages.

The group will spend six nights in Jordan, visiting a selection of the Kingdom’s key attractions, including Petra, the Baptism Site, and other destinations across the country. The itinerary concludes with departure from King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba.

Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board, Ramzi Al-Maaytah, described the flight as a positive indicator of the recovery of inbound tourism from the French market. He noted that Jordan continues to strengthen its position as a competitive global destination, supported by its reputation for safety, stability, and rich cultural heritage.

Al-Maaytah added that the Board, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and industry partners, is implementing targeted marketing initiatives and incentive programs for charter and low-cost carriers. These efforts aim to respond to evolving market dynamics, diversify source markets, and attract more high-quality flights in the coming period.

The arrival of direct charter flights from key European markets reflects growing confidence in Jordan’s tourism sector and underscores the impact of coordinated promotional efforts between the public and private sectors.

Upon arrival, the JTB charter flights team welcomed the French delegation and introduced them to Jordan’s diverse tourism experiences, highlighting the significance of the sites included in their program. The Board reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the visitor experience, maintaining high service standards, and promoting Jordan as a safe and diverse destination rich in authentic hospitality and UNESCO World Heritage sites.