الملكية..استمرار تشغيل الرحلات الجوية كالمعتاد

وطنا اليوم-عمان ٢٨/٢/٢٠٦، أعلنت الملكية الأردنية عن استمرار تشغيل رحلاتها الجوية كالمعتاد، دون أي تغيير على جدول الرحلات، وذلك في ظل تطورات الأزمة بين إسرائيل وإيران.

وأوضحت الشركة أن عملياتها التشغيلية تسير بشكل طبيعي طالما أن الأجواء الأردنية مفتوحة وآمنة أمام حركة الطيران، مشددة على أنها تتابع المستجدات أولًا بأول بالتنسيق مع الجهات الرسمية المختصة وهيئة الطيران المدني.

وبيّنت أنه قد تطرأ تغييرات على مواعيد بعض الرحلات المتجهة إلى المناطق المتأثرة بالأحداث أو القادمة منها، وذلك بحسب تطورات الأوضاع وتعليمات السلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المعنية.

وأكدت الملكية الأردنية أن سلامة مسافريها وطواقمها الجوية تمثل أولوية قصوى، داعيةً المسافرين إلى التحقق من حالة رحلاتهم عبر الموقع الإلكتروني للشركة ومتابعة آخر التحديثات أولًا بأول.

Amman,February 28, 2026, Royal Jordanian has announced that its flight operations are continuing as scheduled, with no changes currently made to its flight timetable in light of the evolving situation between Israel and Iran. The airline clarified that its operational activities will proceed normally as long as Jordanian airspace remains open and safe for air traffic. Royal Jordanian emphasized that it is closely monitoring regional developments on a continuous basis, maintaining direct coordination with the relevant official authorities and the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.

The company further explained that while operations are currently stable, changes may occur to the schedules of certain flights traveling to or from areas affected by the ongoing events. Such adjustments will be implemented according to the progression of the situation and in strict adherence to safety instructions issued by the concerned regulatory bodies.

Royal Jordanian reaffirmed that the safety of its passengers and aircrews represents its absolute top priority during this period. To ensure a smooth travel experience, the airline urges all passengers to verify their flight status through the company’s official website and to remain updated on any further announcements or real time developments.