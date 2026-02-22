Orange Jordan Launches the “Tahweesheh” Account Through Orange Money to Promote a Strong Savings Culture

As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing financial inclusion and providing the best digital solutions to its customers, Orange Jordan announced the launch of a new innovative service through Orange Money called “Tahweesheh”, representing a distinctive addition to the Jordanian market.

“Tahweesheh” is a sub-account that enables customers to save easily and securely, with no interest or fees, helping them plan their personal financial goals and prioritize effectively. Customers can allocate specific amounts to the account and set diverse savings goals, such as a summer trip, school supplies, or emergency funds. The service also allows easy tracking of savings through account statements and managing multiple goals simultaneously by opening several sub-accounts.

The Chairman of Orange Money, Eng. Philippe Mansour, emphasized that the “Tahweesheh” account represents a significant new step in Orange Money Jordan’s journey to empower its customers with flexible money management. He noted that the service reflects the company’s commitment as a trusted partner in advancing financial inclusion, with a focus on empowering women and enhancing their economic participation, in line with the national financial inclusion strategy led by the Central Bank.

It is noteworthy that the service has been officially available since the second half of last year, and all Orange Money users can easily activate the sub-account through the app. With the launch of “Tahweesheh”, Orange Jordan reinforces its commitment to promoting sustainable financial practices among its customers by encouraging consistent saving habits, thereby fostering a long-term culture of financial independence.

