From Ramtha to Tafila and Aqaba: Orange Continues to Invest in Fiber Network Expansion

Orange Jordan has announced the expansion of its fiber network to include Tafila and additional areas in Aqaba, reflecting its long-term commitment to developing Jordan’s digital infrastructure. This comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to extend coverage across the Kingdom’s governorates, including Ramtha, Karak, and Zarqa, as well as a series of new expansions in Irbid.

This step aligns with Orange Jordan’s strategy to build a more comprehensive and efficient digital network capable of meeting the growing demand for high-speed internet services, while also supporting advanced digital applications for individuals, businesses, and institutions, in line with the national vision for economic growth and digital transformation.

Orange Jordan reaffirmed that this expansion represents a continuation of its sustained investment in improving network quality and enhancing reliability, driven by a deep understanding of customer needs. Since launching fiber optic internet in 2016, the company has reached approximately 1.135 million homes across the Kingdom, a testament to the growing confidence in its services and its ability to stay ahead of rapid developments in the telecommunications sector.

These efforts have earned Orange Jordan the 2024 “Fastest Fixed Fiber Network” award in the Kingdom for the third consecutive year, based on speed test results from the global SpeedChecker index.

