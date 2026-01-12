Orange Jordan Sponsors Al Hussein Technical University’s “Leadathon”

Orange Jordan sponsored “Leadathon “, organized by Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), serving as the exclusive telecom partner. This sponsorship reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives that empower university students to develop and apply their leadership skills through hands-on experiences rooted in real-world challenges.

Held at King Hussein Business Park, the event witnessed participation from university students who engaged in an intensive program designed to test their leadership under pressure, strengthen teamwork capabilities, and enhance their ability to translate leadership concepts into practical, actionable solutions. The event also featured sessions in which teams presented innovative responses to societal challenges across various scenarios.

This initiative reflects the longstanding partnership between Orange Jordan and HTU, aligning with the company’s broader strategy of investing in the potential of Jordanian youth. It underscores Orange Jordan’s commitment to empowering young leaders, building their capabilities, and equipping them to meet the evolving demands of the labor market and the digital future.

