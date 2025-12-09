Orange Jordan Concludes “Qadroon” Program for Persons with Disabilities in Collaboration with Ablers

As part of its corporate social responsibility and ongoing efforts to create a positive impact on society, Orange Jordan, in collaboration with “Ablers”, has conclude “Qadroon” Program under the Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled umbrella, aiming to empower young persons with disabilities and enhance their life and professional skills and supporting their active participation in the economy.

The program also included a training for Orange Jordan’s management team on the rights of persons with disabilities and best inclusive practices, delivered by the Ablers team. The workshop aimed to equip the company’s managers with practical tools to strengthen institutional and sustainable inclusion of persons with disabilities in the workplace, including inclusive recruitment practices and building a culture of belonging and appreciation. Through real discussions and hands-on activities, participants developed more inclusive behaviors, enabling them to handle different situations with fairness, respect, and greater awareness.

On the closing day of the program, Orange Jordan management teams conducted realistic mock interviews with participants of the “Qadroon” program and received direct feedback to enhance their self-confidence and readiness for actual job interviews. This experience contributed to reinforcing the company’s commitment to equal opportunities, ensuring that every participant has a fair chance to showcase their talents without any barriers. Upon completion of the program, Orange Jordan presented certificates of participation to recognize the skills acquired and the readiness of participants for the labor market.

Orange Jordan affirmed its belief in the capabilities of persons with disabilities and its commitment to equipping them with practical tools that enhance their competitiveness in the job market and promote equal opportunities for all. The company also affirmed its ongoing dedication to paving the way for them through specialized training programs that open new avenues for workforce participation, enable them to build sustainable careers, and empower them to contribute actively to the national economy.

Ablers reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Persons with Disabilities and supporting their full integration into the workforce and society, viewing this partnership with Orange Jordan as a pivotal step toward their shared vision of promoting economic inclusion in Jordan through fair and effective training and employment opportunities.

It’s worth mentioning that the program spanned 10 specialized training days, with the participation of up to 20 youth persons with disabilities, where participants received intensive hands-on training in employability and personal skills, alongside targeted career guidance and direct access to real job opportunities, including potential positions within Orange Jordan, reaffirming the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and sustainable work environment.

