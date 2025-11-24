بنك القاهرة عمان
جامعة البترا تعرض مشاريع ابتكارية في مؤتمر الأمن السيبراني (C8 2025)

38 ثانية ago
جامعة البترا تعرض مشاريع ابتكارية في مؤتمر الأمن السيبراني (C8 2025)

وطنا اليوم:شاركت كلية تكنولوجيا المعلومات في جامعة البترا في مؤتمر ومعرض التقدم والابتكار والتكنولوجيا في الأمن السيبراني “C8 2025”. وأقيم المؤتمر برعاية سمو الأمير الحسين بن عبدالله الثاني ولي العهد، وحضره رئيس جامعة البترا، الأستاذ الدكتور رامي عبد الرحيم، وعميد كلية تكنولوجيا المعلومات، الأستاذ الدكتور وائل هادي.
عرضت الجامعة في جناحها الخاص مشروع “سيجما” (Sygma)، من تطوير أعضاء هيئة التدريس الدكتور عبد الكريم البنا والدكتور محمد عرفة. ويُعد المشروع نموذجًا لغويًا ضخمًا مخصصًا لقطاعي التجزئة والبنوك في الأردن، وقد حصل على تمويل أولي.
قدم طلبة الكلية مشروع “سمارت سييم” (Smart SIEM)، وهو نظام أمني ذكي يجمع السجلات من مصادر متعددة ويحللها باستخدام تقنيات تعلم الآلة وإطار MITRE ATT&CK للتنبؤ بالهجمات السيبرانية قبل وقوعها.
كما عرض الطلبة مشروع “نيوروسيكرز” (NeuroSeekers)، وهو حل مبتكر يوظف تقنية التصوير بالرنين المغناطيسي الوظيفي (fMRI) والذكاء الاصطناعي لإعادة بناء الصور التي يفكر بها الإنسان، مقدمًا تقنية مستقبلية لتطبيقات التحقيق الجنائي والطب الشرعي.
كما قدموا تقنية غير جراحية لعلاج مرض باركنسون تعتمد على التحفيز الاهتزازي عبر أطراف الأصابع، حيث تقدم نتائج واعدة تماثل فعالية التحفيز العميق للدماغ (DBS) دون الحاجة لتدخل جراحي.
ويُذكر أن المؤتمر يعد منصة إقليمية متخصصة في الأمن السيبراني، ونظمه المركز الوطني للأمن السيبراني، والمركز الأردني للتصميم والتطوير “جودبي” (JODDB)، بالإضافة إلى شركة سوفكس الأردن (SOFEX Jordan).

University of Petra Showcases Innovative Projects at Cybersecurity Conference (C8 2025)
The Faculty of Information Technology at University of Petra participated in the Cybersecurity Progress, Innovation, and Technology Conference and Exhibition, “C8 2025”. The conference was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and was attended by University of Petra President, Prof. Dr. Rami Abdel Rahim, and the Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology, Prof. Dr. Wael Hadi.
At its dedicated booth, the university presented the “Sygma” project, developed by faculty members Dr. Abdel Karim Al-Banna and Dr. Mohammed Arafa. The project is a large language model tailored for the retail and banking sectors in Jordan and has received initial funding.
The faculty students presented the “Smart SIEM” project, an intelligent security system that collects logs from multiple sources and analyzes them using machine learning and the MITRE ATT&CK framework to predict cyberattacks before they occur.
Students also showcased the “NeuroSeekers” project, an innovative solution that employs functional MRI (fMRI) and artificial intelligence to reconstruct images that a person is thinking of, providing futuristic applications in forensic investigation and criminal justice.
Additionally, they introduced a non-invasive technique for treating Parkinson’s disease using vibrational stimulation through the fingertips. This technique shows promising results comparable to deep brain stimulation (DBS) without the need for surgical intervention.
The conference serves as a regional platform specializing in cybersecurity and was organized by the National Cybersecurity Center, the Jordanian Center for Design and Development (JODDB), and SOFEX Jordan.


