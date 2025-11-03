بنك القاهرة عمان
Orange Jordan Enhances Youth Skills Through Training Programs at the Fabrication Lab

34 ثانية ago
As part of Orange Jordan’s ongoing efforts to create a positive impact on society and support youth, the Fabrication Lab of the Orange Digital Center concluded a series of innovative training programs designed to empower youth to turn their creative ideas into tangible projects, while enhancing their technical skills, giving them valuable hands-on experience to compete effectively in the job market.

As part of these training programs, the Fabrication Lab conducted an intensive month-long Sumo Robotics workshop, engaging over 50 students from various Jordanian universities. The program prepared 8 teams to build their own robots and compete in the contest organized by Al-Hussein Technical University. The training included specialized sessions in fabrication, mechanical design, and programming strategies, alongside practical technical guidance, all supervised by expert engineers and specialists.

In a separate initiative, the Fabrication Lab implemented a four-month Graduation Projects Support Program, giving students the opportunity to transform their innovative ideas into practical technological projects in fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, drones, and surgical robotics. The program strengthened their practical skills and encouraged the development of solutions that respond to the needs of both local and global markets.

Orange Jordan highlighted that these initiatives reflect its ongoing commitment to empowering youth and providing a comprehensive learning environment that blends practical education with innovation. This approach supports the development of a new generation of creators and leaders in digital fabrication and advanced technologies, while strengthening Jordan’s position as a regional hub for innovation and technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.


