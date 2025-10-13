Zain Jordan Wins Arab CSR & Sustainability Award 2025

Zain Jordan has been awarded the Arab CSR & Sustainability Award 2025 in the Large Business Category, presented by the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards. The recognition highlights the company’s remarkable contribution and leadership in driving sustainable development through a balanced focus on economic growth, environmental protection, and community support.

This award further reinforces Zain Jordan’s pioneering position as one of the first national companies to establish a comprehensive sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy. The company has embedded the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its core operations, making sustainability an integral part of its business approach. This commitment is reflected in the many impactful initiatives and partnerships Zain Jordan has launched to support local communities and promote sustainable growth dedicating a portion of its annual profits to CSR initiatives. These collective efforts have earned the company second place in this year’s award.

Zain Jordan’s sustainability vision extends beyond its internal operations to include its partners and suppliers, ensuring their alignment with the company’s ethical and sustainability standards. The company has achieved notable progress in youth and women empowerment, inclusion of people with disabilities, and environmental initiatives aimed at combating climate change and reducing carbon emissions, reflecting its long-term vision of building a more sustainable and inclusive future.

The 18th edition of the Awards was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Eng. Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, and Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah. The event brought together prominent leaders, decision-makers, and representatives from leading regional institutions to celebrate organizations that have made sustainability central to their business models.

The Arabia CSR & Sustainability Award is regarded as one of the region’s most prestigious recognitions in governance, sustainability, and social responsibility. It assesses organizations based on international standards of transparency, accountability, and sustainable impact.

It is worth mentioning that Zain Jordan was previously honored with the Al-Hussein Decoration for Distinguished Contribution of the First Class by His Majesty King Abdullah II in recognition of its service to the Kingdom and its contribution to the local community. The company also received the Silver Jubilee Medal from His Majesty for its efforts in advancing Jordan’s telecommunications sector. Most recently, Zain Jordan received the Middle East Excellence Award 2025 for Technological Excellence for its regional data and disaster recovery center, The Bunker, awarded by Asian Business Review magazine in Dubai, UAE.