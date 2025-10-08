Orange Jordan and GIZ Empower 100 Entrepreneurs through “Finance Forward” program

Orange Jordan celebrated the conclusion of the ‘Finance Forward: Empowering Entrepreneurs through Financial Literacy’ program, in Presence of Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Pier de Vries. The program is supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) through its implemented project Innovative Approaches for the Financial Inclusion of MSMEs in Jordan (I-FIN), on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and co-funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, through BIG by Orange by Orange Digital Center.

The project aimed to enhance financial literacy and management skills among entrepreneurs, including startups and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). It engaged 100 entrepreneurs from five governorates: Amman, Irbid, Zarqa, Al-Karak, and Aqaba, over an eight-months program.

The program featured a comprehensive training program covering 10 key training topics: budgeting and financial planning, cash flow management, access to funds, savings and insurance solutions, understanding customer needs, market entry strategies, business planning and strategic management, bookkeeping and accounting best practices including tax and invoicing systems, risk management and financial resilience, and networking and investor readiness.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in its longstanding partnership with GIZ, which was reflected in a project aimed at strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom, by empowering startups and equipping them with knowledge and skills in management and financial literacy. The program prepares entrepreneurs for growth and sustainability while generating economic value and a positive impact on society locally and regionally. It also reflects Orange’s commitment to deliver on promises in a responsible and ethical manner.

GIZ implemented project I-FIN ensure that financial literacy is the cornerstone of sustainable economic growth and through the collaboration with Orange Jordan, we are proud to support entrepreneurs and small businesses across the Kingdom, empowering them with the knowledge and skills needed to grow and create sustainable job opportunities in Jordan.

It’s worth mentioning that Orange’s role went beyond providing the training key training topics, it actively enriched the project by involving its strategic partners, such as Capital Bank, to offer participants hands-on expertise in the financial sector, allowing entrepreneurs to benefit from real-world experiences. They were also introduced to inspiring entrepreneurial success stories and digital payment solutions, including Orange Money wallet, which serves as an effective tool to support business growth and facilitate financial transactions.

