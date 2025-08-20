Zain Cash Signs Strategic Agreement with the Agricultural Engineers Association

Amman 20, August 2025: As part of its ongoing strategy to promote financial inclusion and provide innovative digital payment solutions to all segments of society, Zain Cash has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with the Jordanian Agricultural Engineers Association. The agreement enables all registered agricultural engineers to easily and securely pay their fees and subscriptions through the Zain Cash app.

This partnership aligns with Zain Cash’s broader efforts to expand its service network and integrate with national and professional institutions. It also supports the company’s mission to provide efficient digital financial solutions that simplify daily transactions and save users time and effort. The move reinforces Zain Cash’s commitment to offering a modern and integrated digital financial experience that keeps pace with the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey. Through this agreement, Zain Cash is reaffirming its dedication to strategic collaborations across various sectors in Jordan and its role in advancing digital innovation and enabling institutions to benefit from financial technology to enhance their services and outreach.

Commenting on the signing, Sultan Kashoura, CEO of Zain Cash, stated:

“This step reinforces our firm belief that digital transformation and financial inclusion are now essential for improving individuals’ lives and enhancing institutional efficiency. By expanding our partnerships with vital national sectors, we are committed to empowering our partners with innovative financial solutions that are fast, secure, and reliable. We continue to evolve our digital ecosystem to ensure our services reach all segments of society, reinforcing our position as a key contributor to the Kingdom’s digital economy.

On behalf of the Association, Eng. Ali Abu Nuqta, President of the Jordanian Agricultural Engineers Association, said: “The Association is a national professional institution established in 1966 by a group of visionary agricultural engineers who believed in the importance of the agricultural sector and the role of agricultural engineers in developing it. We strive to elevate and regulate the profession in a way that enhances the professional and scientific standing of agricultural engineers. The Association also plays a key role in supporting and developing the agricultural sector in partnership with various stakeholders, with the Council always working to serve the interests of its members.”

Meanwhile, Eng. Waseem Al-Shreideh, Head of Mobile Committee and Council Member, praised the Association’s ongoing efforts to provide services to all its members, emphasizing the convenience of this new feature that eliminates the need for members to visit branches to pay their monthly fees.

Zain Cash also offers Sharia-compliant credit cards in three tiers, Classic, Platinum, and World—with no interest or fees, providing enhanced financial benefits to users. These cards, launched in collaboration with Mastercard, come with limits ranging from 100 to 5,000 JOD, with no salary transfer requirement and no issuance fees, Zain Cash users enjoy a wide range of digital financial services, including cash withdrawal and deposit, in-store purchases, restaurant payments, and local and international online shopping using the Zain Cash Mastercard, which is issued immediately upon wallet activation.

Since its launch in 2011, Zain Cash has become a key player in the digital financial services and prepaid cards sector in Jordan and is now the largest issuer of Mastercard cards in the Kingdom.