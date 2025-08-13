Zain Jordan and the Crown Prince Foundation Launch Joint Innovation Campus in Aqaba to Drive Youth-Led Innovation

Zain Jordan, through its Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC), and the Crown Prince Foundation, through its Makerspace, are working to establish a joint innovation campus in Aqaba, with the aim of empowering a new generation of innovative youth and entrepreneurs in the south of Jordan.

The two long-term strategic partners established the innovation campus as part of a new cooperation agreement signed by Zain Jordan’s CEO Mr. Fahad Al Jasem and the Crown Prince Foundation’s CEO Dr. Tamam Mango. The campus comes as part of both parties’ efforts to support the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in southern Jordan, creating an environment that fosters design, innovation and entrepreneurial projects.

The campus, with space was provided with the support of Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), includes an open co working and digital fabrication space, equipped with advanced prototyping tools, including 3D printers, CNC machines, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. The campus will also offer training programs, specialized workshops, and community activities targeting a wide audience that include school and university students, entrepreneurs, innovators, designers, and makers from local communities, aiming to connect them to national and regional networks. The campus is currently in its initial operational phase and is expected to be officially launched before the end of this year.

Mr. Al Jasem affirmed Zain’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and startups in Aqaba, and to provide a nurturing environment for their development and growth, in addition to enhancing digital skills among youth. He pointed that the ongoing strategic partnership between Zain and the Crown Prince Foundation includes numerous programs and initiatives that reflect both parties’ dedication to empowering youth in Jordan and igniting and developing their ideas, which positively impacts their future and strengthens their role in serving Jordan. Over the years, this strategic partnership has directly benefited more than 7,600 youth, and over 44,000 others through digital platforms across various governorates of the Kingdom.

For her part, Dr. Mango reaffirmed the Crown Prince Foundation’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for all youth and said: “The establishment of this innovation campus, through our Makerspace program, is an extension of our strategic and fruitful partnership with Zain. It provides opportunities for youth in the fields of innovation, digital fabrication, and entrepreneurship. We look forward to the campus providing a genuine space for youth in Aqaba and the southern region to design, build, test, and launch products that can grow into sustainable projects.”

Dr. Mango noted that the choice of Aqaba for establishing the innovation campus was aligned with national priorities, as it is a vibrant city within southern Jordan that has substantial infrastructure and investment potential. Aqaba is home to over 100 active investors across various sectors, making it a strategic location for innovation infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and regional and international networking.

It is worth mentioning that Zain Jordan, through its innovation campus (ZINC), and the Crown Prince Foundation have shared a strategic partnership that has spanned several years. During this time, the two parties have implemented numerous impactful programs and initiatives that reflect their mutual commitment to investing in youth and developing their capabilities across the various governorates of the Kingdom.