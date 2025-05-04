Orange Jordan General Assembly Approves Cash Dividend Distribution of JD 41.25 Million

The general assembly of Jordan Telecom Company – Orange Jordan approved the board of directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends to shareholders amounting to JD 41.25 million, equivalent to 220 fils per share. This represents 99.5% of the company’s net profits and 22% of its capital, which stands at JD 187.5 million. This took place during the company’s thirty-first annual general assembly meeting, held on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025, via the AGM PRO platform for visual and audio communication.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jordan Telecom Company – Orange Jordan Raslan Deiranieh, in the presence of the board members, Orange Jordan’s CEO Eng. Philippe Mansour, executive management, the Companies General Controller Dr. Wael Armouti, the auditor from Deloitte & Touche (Middle East) Jordan Shafiq Batshon, the board’s Legal Advisor from Al Najdawi Office, in addition to 86.8 % of the company’s shareholders.

The general assembly approved all items on the meeting’s agenda, including the ones of the previous year’s general assembly meeting, the board of directors’ report, the auditors’ report, and the company’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2024.

According to the financial data disclosed in the company’s financial statements as of the end of December 31st, 2024, the total revenue amounted to JD 361.3 million, while the customer base reached 4.5 million subscribers across all services. Capital expenses during 2024 amounted to JD 75.5 million, representing 20.9% of the company’s total revenue. Most of these expenses were allocated to investments in the 5G network development projects and the expansion of the fiber network. It’s worth noting that Orange Jordan has invested approximately JD 1.7 billion in network infrastructure since 2000.

These financial results and figures indicate financial stability and consistent performance, forming a basis for further expected growth in 2025, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Orange Group’s partnership with the Jordanian government.

In his speech delivered during the general assembly meeting, Deiranieh emphasized that 2024 represents a remarkable milestone in Orange Jordan’s journey thanks to the significant achievements, aligning with Orange’s ambitious global strategy “Lead the Future.” This contributed to positive results in all areas where the company operates. He commended Orange Jordan’s efforts in investing in 5G and fiber networks to provide internet services with unprecedented speeds. Investments in fiber networks to serve customers across the Kingdom amounted to approximately JD 150 million, enabling the company to become the leading fiber service provider in the local market. Moreover, more than JD 160 million were allocated to the development and expansion of the 5G network to gradually reach all parts of the Kingdom.

From his side, the CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, affirmed that 2024 has been a pivotal year for the company. The financial growth was coupled with numerous strategic launches in the Jordanian market through which the company strengthened its interaction with its customers, partners, employees, environment, and society. He pointed out that the company’s vision to be the true responsible digital leader of the Kingdom was translated with sustained investments aiming to provide the most innovative digital solutions namely fiber, 5G, satellite internet services, smart life solutions, and business solutions. These achievements are paving the way for Orange Jordan to lead the future and take the partnership with the Jordanian government to another level.

