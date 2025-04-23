For the first time in the Kingdom: Free 5G Service. Unprecedented Rewards for All Orange Jordan Unveils its All-New

Orange Jordan is reinforcing its promise to customers across Jordan by launching innovative digital experiences and unprecedented offers to be always “here” for them and with them, marking a significant step in its commitment. This includes brand-new mobile offerings for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers, along with a completely reimagined rewards program. These developments demonstrate Orange Jordan’s dedication to understanding and responding to the evolving needs of its customers, in addition to the requirements of the digital age.

This strategic and significant announcement embodies the “Orange is Here” slogan, introduced last year. The new “Ma’ak” plans have been specifically created to cater to the diverse and customized needs of Orange Jordan’s customer base.

In a move to empower every Jordanian with access to the digital world, Orange Jordan is proud to be the first in the Kingdom to offer all-free 5G services to all “Ma’ak” subscribers. This allows customers to seamlessly and smoothly select the features that best suit their specific needs, unlocking a world of comprehensive digital possibilities starting today. These competitive offers begin at just JD 6.50. Orange Jordan also offers the widest 5G network coverage across Jordan.

To further enhance the online experience, customers who purchase new lines through Orange Jordan’s digital channels, such as the E-shop, the Max it, and Jood applications will receive a 25% extra Internet bundle within their subscription.

Additionally, Orange Jordan is excited to relaunch its loyalty program, “Tikram,” under a new name: “Max it Rewards.” This reintroduced program will offer all subscribers exclusive rewards, with youth customers benefiting from double points. And because Orange values every customer, everyone will be entitled to join the program with no minimum spending per month opening a whole new era of loyalty and rewards concept.

The CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, expressed his great pride in the company’s proactive approach, which not only places it at the forefront of the local market but also empowers every Jordanian to embark on a digital journey where Orange is “here” every step of the way. This is particularly true as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Orange Group’s partnership with the Jordanian government and its customers.

Eng. Mansour further added that Orange continues to align with the latest global trends in customer experience and mobile portfolio management, making the new customer experience a comprehensive formula that combines the customized needs of each customer along with future considerations. The company also culminates its commitment to providing the best 5G coverage by enabling the largest possible number of customers to get access to the network through both coverage and new offers.

