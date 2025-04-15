بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. الرئيسية
  3. بنوك وشركات

Orange Jordan Engages Directly with Customers On the Ground Throughout the Kingdom

15 أبريل 2025
Orange Jordan Engages Directly with Customers On the Ground Throughout the Kingdom

In a move that reflects its slogan “Orange is Here,” Orange Jordan launched an initiative to strengthen direct communication between customers and employees from its administrative and technical positions. The initiative was held on Tuesday, April 15, when more than 1100 employees participated in the field tour, distributed into 233 groups that set out to all parts of the Kingdom to meet customers where they are, listen closely to their opinions and observations, and work to turn them into actual steps to provide a fully customer-centric experience.

The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, participated in the activities of the initiative, along with the members of the executive committee and employees, in interactive vibes that reflected the spirit of communication adopted by the company. This initiative falls within a strategic direction at the level of Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) Group, as it was launched in 17 countries with the aim of enhancing direct communication with customers from various sectors and listening to their needs and suggestions.

Eng. Mansour expressed his pleasure at the launch of this initiative, emphasizing that customers are the focus of Orange and the foundation of its success. He stated that this initiative reaffirms that direct feedback is a key element in the development of the company’s services and community initiatives. Mansour also expressed his great pride in all Orange Jordan employees for their outstanding efforts and dedication, which make them the true ambassadors of Orange’s values and spirit. Thanks to their commitment, the company continues to provide an exceptional experience for its customers.

This initiative reinforces Orange Jordan’s position as a leading and responsible digital provider in the Kingdom, reflecting its approach to placing customers at the top of its priorities and developing its services based on their actual needs.


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
03:05

أميركا تبلغ إسرائيل أنها ستنسحب من سوريا خلال شهرين

02:05

رئيس الوزراء يثمن الدعم الأمريكي لأمن الأردن

01:53

مملكة البحرين تدين المخططات التخريبية التي استهدفت أمن الأردن

00:59

دار جليس الزمان تصدر كتابين جديدين لديمة الفاعوري

23:07

اليرموك” تستنكر وتُدين المخططات الإجرامية التي تستهدف أمن الوطن والمواطن

22:49

بلدٌ لا يُخترق … وبه فرسان الحق

22:42

الدكتورة دهمه الحجايا

21:59

“هيئة النزاهة تشيد بإحباط مؤامرة إرهابية وتؤكد التفافها حول القيادة الهاشمية”

21:56

بيان صادر عن قبيلة العمرو

21:39

الجغبير: القطاع الصناعي يستنكر محاولات استهداف أمن المملكة

21:35

بيان استنكار صادر عن عشيرة الحمّاد / قبيلة بني صخر

21:33

“عشيرة آل عبنده تصدر بيان بإنجاز فرسان الحق وتستنكر مخططات الإرهابيين: الوطن عصيّ على الانكسار”

وفيات
وفيات الثلاثاء 15 – 4 – 2025وفيات الإثنين 14 – 4 – 2025وفيات الأحد 13 – 4 – 2025وفيات الجمعة 11-4-2025وفاة الحاج وائل سعيد الناصر (أبو وضاح)