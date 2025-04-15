Orange Jordan Engages Directly with Customers On the Ground Throughout the Kingdom

In a move that reflects its slogan “Orange is Here,” Orange Jordan launched an initiative to strengthen direct communication between customers and employees from its administrative and technical positions. The initiative was held on Tuesday, April 15, when more than 1100 employees participated in the field tour, distributed into 233 groups that set out to all parts of the Kingdom to meet customers where they are, listen closely to their opinions and observations, and work to turn them into actual steps to provide a fully customer-centric experience.

The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, participated in the activities of the initiative, along with the members of the executive committee and employees, in interactive vibes that reflected the spirit of communication adopted by the company. This initiative falls within a strategic direction at the level of Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) Group, as it was launched in 17 countries with the aim of enhancing direct communication with customers from various sectors and listening to their needs and suggestions.

Eng. Mansour expressed his pleasure at the launch of this initiative, emphasizing that customers are the focus of Orange and the foundation of its success. He stated that this initiative reaffirms that direct feedback is a key element in the development of the company’s services and community initiatives. Mansour also expressed his great pride in all Orange Jordan employees for their outstanding efforts and dedication, which make them the true ambassadors of Orange’s values and spirit. Thanks to their commitment, the company continues to provide an exceptional experience for its customers.

This initiative reinforces Orange Jordan’s position as a leading and responsible digital provider in the Kingdom, reflecting its approach to placing customers at the top of its priorities and developing its services based on their actual needs.