Orange Jordan, Al-Hussein Technical University Follow Up on “Nafrah Bil Hussein” Scholarships

The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, and the President of Hussein Technical University, Professor Ismael Al-Hinti, met with the group of students who benefited from the “Congratulating Al Hussein Grants” program, which Orange launched in partnership with the university to celebrate the wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, with a value of 100,000 Jordanian dinars. Seven students were selected to benefit from the scholarship by the decision of a committee formed by the company and the university, according to carefully studied criteria. The selected students will continue to receive support throughout their study period, provided they maintain their GPA.

The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, stated, “At Orange Jordan, we believe in initiatives that create a lasting impact, such as investing in the youth of the Kingdom through these scholarships, which offer them unique opportunities and prepare them for the future by providing university education and training in the skills required by the job market.”

He added, “This initiative is part of our sustainable partnership with Al-Hussein Technical University, which aligns with our values and responsible objectives. We are confident that this partnership will contribute to equipping the local market with exceptional talents and developing national capacities capable of making a meaningful impact and fostering a thriving digital Jordan.”

President of Al Hussein Technical University, Prof. Ismael Al-Hinti, highlighted the university’s strong partnership with Orange Jordan, emphasizing that this initiative reflects both parties’ commitment to advancing technical education and expanding opportunities for youth in modern technology fields. He stated, “At HTU, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality education that blends academic knowledge with practical experience. The Celebrating Al Hussein Scholarships program is a key step in empowering our students with exceptional learning opportunities, complemented by hands-on training at a leading company like Orange. This ensures they are well-prepared for the job market and equipped to contribute meaningfully to the growth of a thriving digital economy.”

It is worth mentioning that the “Congratulating Al Hussein Grants” were announced at the university for undergraduate students. The eligibility requirements include enrollment in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or Data Science and Artificial Intelligence majors, in addition to having a high school GPA of at least 90% and successfully passing a personal interview. Moreover, the scholarship provides training at Orange Jordan for 8 months and covers all university fees throughout the study period.