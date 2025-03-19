Zain Group introduces Global M2M offering to accelerate the proliferation of connected devices across the region

• Empowering the connection of global manufacturers to the Middle East will boost the pace of digital transformation of enterprises and governments, driving socio-economic growth

• The new offering represents a comprehensive solution designed to simplify IoT connectivity for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across industries

• Zain becomes the first regional operator to offer global connectivity using global International Mobile Subscriber Identifier (IMSI)

Kuwait City, Kuwait – March 19, 2025: Zain Group, a leading provider of innovative ICT and digital lifestyle services operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, announces the introduction of its groundbreaking Global M2M Offering. This innovative solution is set to empower OEMs from across the globe to seamlessly integrate their devices into multiple regional markets through a single point of integration and contractual relationship.

For the first time in the Middle East, this development enables partner OEMs to access all the required connectivity for their devices, eliminating the necessity to establish local presence while ensuring full compliance with local regulations.

In partnership with MAVOCO AG, a leading provider of connectivity management platforms, Zain is able to offer its customers state-of-the-art connectivity management and control technologies, with full self-service and open integration capabilities.

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connectivity links machines, devices, and appliances wirelessly to the internet, transforming them into intelligent devices that exchange real time information and open up a range of possibilities for how businesses are run, how they grow, and how they keep customers happy.

Zain already empowers several million devices across its footprint and the launch of the Global M2M offering will further facilitate and enable the proliferation of connected devices across the region.

Kamil Hilali, Zain Group Chief Strategy Officer commented, “The introduction of our Global M2M offering is a strategic move that accompanies the recent launch of Zain’s new 4WARD strategy, capitalizing on our strategic footprint and superior connectivity to position Zain as the regional partner of choice. This service addresses the significant challenges faced by OEMs operating in or looking to operate in the region, including compliance with local regulations and high integration costs.”

He added, “By providing a unified solution that ensures compliance and simplifies connectivity across our extensive network, Zain is empowering the connection of global manufacturers to the Middle East. This will boost the pace of digital transformation of enterprises and governments, driving socio-economic growth across the region.”

Hilali concluded, “We are confident of the opportunity to capture a first-mover advantage in the provision of comprehensive, universal connectivity services to OEMs and further solidify Zain’s position as a leader and partner of choice for digital transformation.”

Zain’s Global M2M Offering also addresses several key challenges faced by OEMs in the region. It ensures full regulatory compliance by adhering to local requirements in markets such as Saudi Arabia and Oman, where permanent roaming restrictions pose significant hurdles. The solution simplifies integration through a single connectivity point, eliminating the complexity and cost of engaging multiple mobile network operators (MNOs) across different countries.

Additionally, the global IMSI-based solution provides competitive roaming rates and worldwide coverage, allowing OEMs to avoid establishing local entities and thereby reducing operational costs and legal complexities. The offering further streamlines processes by presenting a unified contractual relationship, enabling OEMs to leverage their scale without fragmentation by country or operator.

Through this launch, Zain is targeting a diverse range of market segments seeking more intelligent coverage, including international car manufacturers, industrial equipment manufacturers, smart meter providers, connected device companies, and enterprises involved in international freight, shipping containers, and cold supply chain management.

The dynamic nature of M2M services is set to reshape global business operations. IOT-Analytics, a leading global provider of market insights and strategic business intelligence for IoT, AI, Cloud, Edge, and Industry 4.0, estimates that there are currently around 19 billion internet-connected physical devices, a figure expected to double to 40 billion by 2030.

With this innovative offering, Zain is poised to revolutionize the M2M connectivity landscape in the Middle East by providing OEMs with a seamless, cost-effective, and compliant solution for a plethora of connected devices.

For more on Zain’s Global M2M offering, please visit: zain.com/m2m

ENDS

About Zain Group: A leading provider of innovative ICT and digital lifestyle services operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, serving 49 million active customers as of 31 December 2024. With a commercial presence in 8 countries, Zain provides mobile voice and data services in: Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and South Sudan. Headquartered in the UAE, ZainTECH, the Group’s one-stop digital and ICT solutions provider, is playing a key role in the transformation of enterprise and government clientele across the MENA region. Also UAE based, Zain Omantel International (ZOI) is revolutionizing the international telecommunications wholesale landscape as the premier wholesale powerhouse serving regional operators, international carriers, and global hyperscalers. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in ‘INWI’, through a joint venture. Zain is listed on the Boursa Kuwait (stock ticker: ZAIN). For more, please email info@zain.com or visit: www.zain.com; www.facebook.com/zain; www.twitter.com/zain; www.youtube.com/zain; www.instagram.com/zaingroup; www.linkedin.com/company/zain