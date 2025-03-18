Orange Jordan Signs Exclusive Agreement to Provide Telecommunications Services on Amman Vision Buses

Orange Jordan has signed an exclusive strategic partnership agreement with Amman Vision Transport Company, under which Orange, as the responsible digital leader and the Kingdom’s digital partner, will provide all Amman Vision buses with advanced communication services through the latest networks, as well as comprehensive Internet coverage for buses and passenger stations. The agreement also includes the provision of at least 1,200 mobile lines, aiming to support electronic payment systems, camera monitoring systems, Wi-Fi, and Geographical positioning technologies.

The agreement was signed at Amman Vision headquarters in Abdali Boulevard, in the presence of the Director of B2B Sales at Orange Jordan, Abed Al Khatib, and the Chief Executive Officer of Amman Vision Transport, Eng. Mohammad Allimon.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in enhancing the smart transport system in the capital. It will contribute to improving the user experience and increasing the efficiency of the services provided by providing a reliable and fast internet connection for all Amman Vision buses and systems.

Orange Jordan emphasized the importance of digitally empowering the public transport sector and transforming Amman buses into an integrated smart system. The company added that it does not just provide communication services but also builds a solid foundation for smart cities that place the user experience at the heart of their operations, reflecting the firm commitment of the company to lead digital transformation in vital sectors in the Kingdom.

For its part, Amman Vision Company stressed its keenness to improve transport services in Amman and the governorates to serve citizens and provide all means of comfort on its buses, as well as through the provision of smart bus transport systems to enhance the efficiency of transport services and digital transformation and keep pace with development in all sectors, especially the transport and electronic payment sector.

Orange Jordan continues to develop its innovative solutions specifically designed to meet the requirements of the business sector and institutions, and these efforts reflect the company’s constant endeavor to keep pace with technological developments and provide added value to customers from various sectors.

To learn more, visit our website: www.orange.jo.

-END-

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, it enjoys a geographical expansion that spans over all of Jordan. Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees strive to provide the best customer experience available in line with the company’s positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader.

Orange Jordan offers an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence to put its digital empowerment and inclusion vision into action. Such a vision represents a cornerstone in the Orange Jordan’s CSR strategy which is enlightened by the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”. It revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, climate and environment, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with total revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 296 million customers worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group’s geographical presence expands over 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan “Lead the Future”, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange’s leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed in Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

For more information, visit our website: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.