Orange Jordan and Al-Rai Sign Cooperation Agreement to Enhance Digital Transformation in Media

In a step that reflects their commitment and efforts to foster digital transformation in the media sector, Orange Jordan and Jordan Press Foundation “Al-Rai” have announced signing a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating digital transformation in the sector. The collaboration focuses on modernizing digital infrastructure and advancing technological integration in journalism practices.

The partnership agreement was formalized at a signing ceremony held on February the 23rd, bringing together Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Philippe Mansour, and General Manager of Al-Rai, Heyam Karaki. The ceremony was also attended by Chairman of the Board of Al-Rai, Samih Maaitah, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Rai, Dr. Khalid Al Shaqran, and the Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Rana Dababneh.

Commenting on this partnership, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Philippe Mansour, stated, “Today, we establish a strategic partnership that brings together Al-Rai newspaper’s rich heritage with Orange Jordan’s continuous innovation. This agreement between the two deep-rooted Jordanian companies is an important step towards strengthening our position as a trusted digital partner in the media sector, as we continue our commitment to providing advanced digital solutions that meet the requirements of the era.” He further noted, “We believe this partnership will open new horizons of fruitful cooperation and contribute to driving digital progress in the Jordanian media landscape, building on our extended relationship with Al-Rai newspaper and our shared experiences in serving the Jordanian community.”

Samih Maaitah highlighted Al-Rai newspaper’s pivotal role in political, economic, and social influence, which will work to maintain through its electronic platforms that serve as a reliable and important source of information for the audience.

He added that signing the agreement with Orange reinforces the institution’s pursuit of digital transformation and keeping pace with the rapid developments in both sectors by providing distinguished digital media content that aligns with the public’s aspirations.

For her part, Heyam Karaki emphasized the importance of digital transformation while maintaining the quality of content, authenticity, and credibility that Al-Rai enjoys, as digital media has become the driving force for most media institutions.

She also stressed the importance of utilizing the latest technologies, advanced analytical tools, and artificial intelligence, as well as keeping pace with rapid technological developments, so that Al-Rai newspaper maintains its leadership in the fast-paced digital media space through cooperating with its strategic partners such as Orange Jordan, which is considered one of the leading companies in the telecommunications, information technology, and innovation sectors.

By the end of the signing ceremony, attendees highlighted the importance of cooperation between media institutions, telecommunication, and technology companies in driving digital transformation, contributing to the development of the Jordanian media landscape, and enabling it to fulfill the audience’s needs, especially in the new digital age.

Through this agreement, Orange Jordan demonstrates its motto “Orange is Here” with services and solutions that cater to the needs of various sectors and community members in different aspects of life—stemming from its position as a responsible digital leader.

