Orange Jordan Offers 40 University Scholarships through YO Platform

For the third consecutive year, Orange Jordan is committed to promoting the educational journey of Jordanian students through its YO platform. In alignment with this, the company announced the launch of 40 university scholarships, each valued at JD 777 after submitting the applications through YO platform.

This annual campaign serves as a testament to Orange’s continuous support to youth in their personal and professional journeys. With this in place, Orange has become youth’s partner in success in their educational and professional paths going beyond being just a telecom service provider.

Commenting on this campaign, Orange Jordan pointed out that it comes as part of the company’s offerings to youth fulfilling their needs. Such offerings include mobile lines that contribute to covering their educational needs while enabling them to join the digital era by providing them with high-speed internet packages supported by 5G cutting-edge technology. Offers also include discounts from retail stores and restaurants, in addition to enabling them to listen to music through Anghami Plus. All this is coupled with Orange’s free set of training programs implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers, to enhance the digital skills of youth enabling them to join the labor market.

It is worth noting that the applicants of these scholarships will be selected through a random draw, which will be held at the Ministry of Industry and Trade headquarters on December 9, 2024.

