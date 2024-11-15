بنك القاهرة عمان
Supporting Al-Nashama in Basra: Orange Jordan Enables Fans to Freely Watch Anticipated Match with Iraq at the Boulevard

15 نوفمبر 2024
Al-Nashama fans are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup qualifier as Jordan plays Al-Rafidain Lions within Group B today in Basra. The Kingdom is all set for the game with Jordanian flags and an enthusiastic atmosphere. Amidst all this, Orange Jordan will enable the fans to watch the match for free through a giant screen in the Boulevard area in Abdali.

Orange is always here for Al-Nashama. With this in place, it provided support to establish a fan area to cheer the national team in its decisive game with its Iraqi counterpart. Al-Nashama are so eager to replicate the victory and hence qualify for the next edition of the World Cup, jointly organized by Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026. Both teams share second place while the national team is ahead with goal difference.

Orange is here for the fans as well. In this regard, it will create an enthusiastic atmosphere amongst the fans by distributing Jordanian flags and national team shirts. Today’s match is of great significance to allow Jordan national team to increase its chances of securing qualification for the World Cup for the first time in its history.

