Orange Jordan Enables University Students to Shape their Future via Sponsoring & Participating in Several Job Fairs

Orange Jordan allowed students to shape their professional future and explore the best career path through offering sponsorships to and participating in a series of job fairs that have been organized recently in a number of Jordanian universities. Students and participants were introduced to the career opportunities available at Orange Jordan in addition to its digital programs that they can join to enhance their skills and embark upon their professional journey.

Orange Jordan, which sponsored the job fairs held at the University of Jordan, Princess Sumaya University for Technology and the Hashemite University as the Exclusive Telecom Partner, walked the students through the benefits they can get by joining its digital programs namely the Coding Academy, and the Fabrication Lab. The company also participated in the career days that took place at the German University and the Jordan University of Science and Technology.

Such collaborations fall under the extended strategic partnerships between Orange Jordan and the Jordanian universities, with the aim of enabling students and graduates to get access to the labor market, be informed about the best practices related to job application in addition to supporting the development of their technical and soft skills.

Through Orange Jordan’s booth, students were able to learn about the company’s programs, initiatives, products and services, as well as how to join the Coding Academy and the Fabrication Labs to develop their skills in the field of programming languages and unleash their creative ideas, enabling them to widen their professional options to include innovative paths such as entrepreneurship.

Orange Jordan stressed its profound belief in the importance of closely supporting university students, which is in line with its vision of social responsibility and its efforts and endeavors to spread digital education.

The company extended its gratitude to the Jordanian Universities for their constant cooperation and continuous efforts to enable young women and men to have the best opportunities that allow them to transform their academic educational experience into an added value to the Jordanian market.

It is worth mentioning that these participations are an extension of Orange Jordan’s mission to support the academic sector, provide students with the opportunity to join the labor market, and bridge the gaps between labor market requirements and educational outcomes.

