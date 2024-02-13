تكريم الطلاب الأردنيين في حفل توزيع الجوائز الكبير في الأردن للأداء الاستثنائي في النهائيات الإقليمية لمسابقة هواوي لتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات 2023-2024

وطنا اليوم – حصل ستة طلاب من جامعة الأميرة سمية للتكنولوجيا وجامعة البلقاء التطبيقية وجامعة العلوم التطبيقية الخاصة على لقب الفائزين في النهائيات الإقليمية الأخيرة لمسابقة هواوي لتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات 2023-2024 في الشرق الأوسط وآسيا الوسطى (ME &CA)

، وحصلوا على فرصة تدريب في شركة هواوي الأردن حيث تم تكريمهم في حفل توزيع جوائز كبير في أقيم في فندق الريتز كارلتون بعمان.

وحضر الحفل السيدة سميرة الزعبي، الأمين العام لوزارة الاقتصاد الرقمي والريادة والأستاذ الدكتور مأمون الدبعي، الأمين العام لوزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي، وتشن تشواندونغ سفير الصين لدى الأردن ورئيس جامعة الأميرة سمية للتكنولوجيا الأستاذة الدكتورة وجدان أبو الهيجاء ومدير عام شركة هواوي الأردن السيد آدم تشانغ حفل توزيع الجوائز الكبير في فندق الريتز كارلتون.

وألقى تشن تشواندونغ والسيد آدم تشانغ كلمة في هذا الحدث. وسلطت الأستاذة الكتورة وجدان أبو الهيجاء الضوء على تجربة جامعتها في مسابقة هواوي لتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات. وتم تهنئة جميع الفائزين بالكؤوس والجوائز من قبل السادة عطوفة سميرة الزعبي والاستاذ الدكتور مأمون الدبعي والدكتور تشن تشواندونغ، والسيد آدم تشانغ. كما حصل الطلاب على فرص التدريب في مكاتب هواوي الأردن.

وقدم الأستاذ الدكتور مأمون الدبعي، الأمين العام لوزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي، للسيد تشانغ “جائزة التميز في تنمية المواهب في التعليم العالي” تقديراً للعمل المؤثر حيث قامت شركة Huawei بالمساعدة في بناء النظام البيئي للمواهب في مجال تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات في الأردن.

وقال تشن تشواندونغ، السفير الصيني في الأردن : “تلعب المبادرات العالمية مثل مسابقة هواوي لتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات دوراً حاسماً في معالجة النقص في المواهب الذي يواجهه مجتمعنا، ونحن نشيد بشركة هواوي لرعاية الطلاب الموهوبين في الأردن وفي جميع أنحاء الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا. آسيا الوسطى في مهارات تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات المتقدمة. هو. وقال الأستاذ الدكتور مأمون الدبعي، أمين عام وزارة التعليم العالي: “إن من الأمور التي تضعها وزارة التعليم العالي دائماً على رأس أولوياتها هو إكساب الطالب مهارات تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات لأن مهارات تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات تؤدي وظائف كثيرة وتوفر الكثير حلول. نهنئ الطلاب الذين فازوا وأولياء أمورهم والجامعات يجب أن تكون فخورة للغاية بما حققوه، والوزارة أيضًا فخورة جدًا بهم. ونشكر شركة Huawei لكونها صاحب مصلحة وشريكًا موثوقًا وقيمًا. على مدى السنوات القليلة الماضية، فعلت هواوي الكثير مع العديد من مؤسسات التعليم العالي. “

وأعربت سميرة الزعبي، الأمين العام لوزارة الاقتصاد الرقمي والريادة في الأردن، عن أن مسابقة هواوي لتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات بمثابة منصة استثنائية لتعزيز الاهتمام بقطاع تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات. نحن فخورون بدعم هذه المبادرة، لأننا نؤمن بقيمة رعاية المواهب الشابة التي ستمثل مستقبلًا متصلاً لبلدنا. وقالت البروفيسور وجدان أبو الهيجاء، رئيسة جامعة الأميرة سمية للتكنولوجيا: “إن مسابقة هواوي لتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات هي أكثر من مجرد مسابقة؛ إنه منتدى نابض بالحياة حيث يمكن للعقول الشابة التنافس والتعاون لتبادل الأفكار وتوسيع معرفتهم بتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات وصقل مهاراتهم العملية. إنها حاضنة حيث تجتمع المنافسة السليمة مع الابتكار المدفوع بالتقنيات والمنصات المتطورة. وقد ظهرت قدرة جامعة الأميرة سمية للتكنولوجيا على الساحة العالمية، حيث احتل طلابنا المركز الأول من بين 130 فريقًا من 85 دولة، متفوقين على 150.000 طالب من أكثر من 2000 جامعة حول العالم. هذا الإنجاز هو أكثر من مجرد فوز؛ فهو يدل على الاعتراف العالمي بكفاءة طلاب جامعة الأميرة سمية للتكنولوجيا في مجال تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات.

وبرزت مسابقة هواوي لتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات، التي دخلت الآن عامها السابع، باعتبارها المبادرة الأكثر أهمية وتأثيراً من نوعها في المنطقة وهو بمثابة منصة أساسية للمساعدة في رعاية طلاب تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات الشباب، والمساهمة في تعزيز القدرة التنافسية الوطنية لدول المنطقة من خلال تطوير قادة تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات في المستقبل.

وقد حظيت المسابقة بدعم وتأييد اليونسكو، إلى جانب أكثر من 20 وزارة إقليمية ومشغلين وشركاء في الصناعة. قدم طلاب من المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية أداءً استثنائيًا في النهائيات الإقليمية لمسابقة هواوي لتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات 2023-2024 في الشرق الأوسط وآسيا الوسطى (ME &CA)، التي أقيمت في البحرين، وحصلوا على لقبين. وحصل فريق مكون من طلاب جامعة الأميرة سمية للتكنولوجيا والعلوم التطبيقية الخاصة – سارة ماهر خليل حمد، ونزار محمد خير جميل الدرادكة، وأحمد ناصر عبد الكريم أسعد – على الجائزة الثانية في مسار الحوسبة. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، حصل طلاب جامعة البلقاء التطبيقية، محمد معتصم أحمد أبوسة، وعمار ياسر خالد شحادة، وياسمين وليد أحمد السمير، على الجائزة الثالثة لمسار الشبكة في النهائيات الإقليمية.

وقال السيد آدم تشانغ، المدير العام لشركة هواوي الأردن: “يتمتع الأردن بقطاع قوي لتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات، وأحد أعظم نقاط القوة فيه هو شبابه الموهوب. وفي مسابقة هواوي لتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات 2023-2024 في الشرق الأوسط وآسيا الوسطى، رأينا بعضًا من أعظم العقول الأردنية في مجال تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات أثناء العمل، ويشرفنا أن نقدر انتصاراتهم اليوم وأن نساعد في رعاية مساراتهم المهنية المستقبلية. “تشعر شركة هواوي بالامتنان حقًا للمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية ووزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي لتقديرهما جهودنا في بناء نظام بيئي قوي لمواهب تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات في البلاد. وأضاف السيد تشانغ: “نود أيضًا أن نشكر شركاءنا الكرام في وزارة الاقتصاد الرقمي والريادة والجامعات الأردنية الرائدة على دعمهم المستمر ومشاركتهم”. شهدت النسخة السابعة من مبادرة هواوي الرائدة لتنمية المواهب في مجال تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات أعلى مستوى من المشاركة منذ إطلاق المسابقة في عام 2017. وشارك أكثر من 27500 طالب من أكثر من 600 جامعة عبر 21 دولة في الشرق الأوسط وآسيا الوسطى في مسابقة هواوي لتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات في الشرق الأوسط وآسيا الوسطى لهذا العام. مسابقة. تأهل 22 فريقًا وطنيًا نهائيًا، يتكون من 66 طالبًا و20 مدرسًا، من 11 دولة في الشرق الأوسط وآسيا الوسطى، بما في ذلك البحرين وباكستان والعراق والمملكة العربية السعودية ولبنان والأردن وكازاخستان وقطر والكويت والإمارات العربية المتحدة وعمان. للنهائيات الإقليمية. وقد شارك هؤلاء المتأهلون النهائيون الوطنيون في الامتحانات والرحلات الميدانية وورش العمل في مملكة البحرين في ديسمبر 2023.

ويهدف البرنامج إلى تضييق فجوة المهارات الرقمية في المنطقة من خلال تسليح الطلاب بالمهارات التقنية والعملية في أحدث التقنيات مثل 5G والأمن السيبراني والذكاء الاصطناعي والسحابة والمزيد. يحصل الطلاب على فرصة للتعلم بشكل مباشر من خبراء هواوي حول أحدث تطورات تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات والاتجاهات الدولية والتدريب العملي على تنمية المهارات في مختبرات هواوي المتطورة ومراكز البحث والتطوير والمرافق. وهذا يساعد في إعداد الطلاب لمهنهم المستقبلية ويساعد في تحسين فرص العمل المستقبلية في قطاع تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات.

جدير بالذكر ان شركة هواوي تأسست عام 1987، وهي شركة رائدة عالمياً في مجال توفير البنية التحتية لتكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات (ICT) والأجهزة الذكية. ولدينا أكثر من 207000 موظف، ونعمل في أكثر من 170 دولة ومنطقة، ونخدم أكثر من ثلاثة مليارات شخص حول العالم. تتمثل رؤيتنا ورسالتنا في توفير التكنولوجيا الرقمية لكل شخص ومنزل ومؤسسة من أجل عالم ذكي متصل بالكامل. ولتحقيق هذه الغاية، سنعمل على تعزيز الاتصال في كل مكان وتعزيز الوصول المتساوي إلى الشبكات؛ جلب الذكاء السحابي والاصطناعي إلى جميع أركان الأرض الأربعة لتوفير قوة حوسبة فائقة حيثما تحتاج إليها، وعندما تحتاج إليها؛ وبناء منصات رقمية لمساعدة جميع الصناعات والمنظمات على أن تصبح أكثر مرونة وكفاءة وديناميكية؛ إعادة تعريف تجربة المستخدم باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، مما يجعلها أكثر تخصيصًا للأشخاص في جميع جوانب حياتهم، سواء كانوا في المنزل أو في المكتب أو أثناء التنقل.

Jordanian Students Recognized at Grand Awarding Ceremony in Jordan for Exceptional Performance in the Regional Finale of Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024

· Six students from Princess Sumaya University for Technology, Al-Balqa Applied University, and Applied Science Private University clinched two winning titles at the recent regional finals, and received an internship opportunity at Huawei Jordan.

· H.E. Sameera Al-Zoubi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan; H.E. Prof. Dr. Mamoun M. Al-Debi’e, Secretary General of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Jordan;H.E. Chen Chuandong, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan; Prof. Wejdan Abu Elhaija, President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), Mr.Adam Zhang, General Manager of Huawei Jordan attended the grand awarding ceremony at Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Amman, Jordan, February 12, 2024 – Six students from Jordanian universities who excelled at the recently held regional finals of the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 Middle East and Central Asia (ME &CA) were felicitated at a grand awarding ceremony in Amman, Jordan today.

Held at Ritz-Carlton Hotel, the special awarding ceremony was attended by H.E. Sameera Al-Zoubi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan; H.E. Prof. Dr. Mamoun M. Al-Debi’e, Secretary General of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Jordan; H.E. Chen Chuandong, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan; Prof. Wejdan Abu Elhaija, President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT); Mr. Adam Zhang, General Manager of Huawei Jordan. Senior dignitaries from the ministries, Huawei Jordan, local universities, students, and media members also attended the event.

H.E. Sameera Al-Zoubi , H.E. Prof. Dr. Mamoun M. Al-Debi’e ,H.E. Chen Chuandong, and Mr. Adam Zhang delivered speech at the event. Prof. Wejdan Abu Elhaija highlighted on her university’s experience at the Huawei ICT Competition. All the winners were felicitated with trophies and prizes by H.E. Sameera Al-Zoubi , H.E. Prof. Dr. Mamoun M. Al-Debi’e ,H.E. Chen Chuandong, and Mr. Adam Zhang. The students also received internship opportunities at the Huawei Jordan offices. H.E. Prof. Dr. Mamoun M. Al-Debi’e, Secretary General of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Jordan, presented Mr. Zhang with an award “The Excellence Award in Higher Education Talent Development”in recognition of the impactful work done by Huawei in helping to build the ICT talent ecosystem in Jordan.

H.E. Chen Chuandong, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan, said: “Global initiatives like the Huawei ICT Competition play a critical role in addressing the talent shortages that our society is facing, and we commend Huawei for nurturing the talented student in Jordan and across the Middle East and Central Asia in advanced ICT skills.”

H.E. Prof. Dr. Mamoun M. Al-Debi’e, Secretary General of the Ministry of Higher Education,said:” One of the thing that MOHE always prioritize is equip the student with ICT skills because ICT skills serve so functions and provide so many solutions. We congratulate the students who won and for there parents and the universities must be extremely proud of what they have achieved, and the ministry are also extremely proud of them.We thanks Huawei for being a trusted and valued stakeholder and partner. over the past few years Huawei has done so much with so many of higher education institutions. ”

H.E. Sameera Al-Zoubi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan,expressed that the Huawei ICT Competition serves as an exceptional platform to foster an interest in the ICT sector. We are proud to have supported this initiative, as we believe in the value of nurturing young talent who will represent a connected future for our country.

Prof. Wejdan Abu Elhaija, President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology,said:”The Huawei ICT Competition is more than simply a contest; it is a vibrant forum where young minds can compete and collaborate to exchange ideas, broaden their ICT knowledge, and hone their practical skills. It’s an incubator where healthy competition meets innovation driven by cutting-edge technologies and platforms.PSUT’s ability was on display in the global arena, as our students finished first out of 130 teams from 85 countries, outperforming 150,000 students from over 2,000 universities worldwide. This achievement is more than just a win; it demonstrates the global recognition of PSUT students’ ICT proficiency.”

The Huawei ICT Competition, now in its seventh year, has emerged as the most significant and impactful initiative of its kind in the region. It serves as an essential platform to help nurture young ICT students, contributing to enhancing the national competitiveness of regional countries through the development of future ICT leaders. The competition has garnered support and endorsement from UNESCO, along with over 20 regional ministries, operators, and industry partners.

Students from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan put forth an extraordinary performance at the regional finals of the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 Middle East and Central Asia (ME &CA), which was held in Bahrain, and clinched two titles. A team consisting of students from Princess Sumaya University for Technology and Applied Science Private University – Sara Maher Khaleel Hamad, Nizar Moh’d Khier Jamil Al Daradkeh, and Ahmad Naser Abdul Kareem Ass’ad – secured the second prize for the Computing Track. Additionally, students from Al-Balqa Applied University – Mohammad Motaseem Ahmad Aabussa, Ammar Yaser Khaled Shhadeh, and Yasmeen Waleed Ahmad al Sameer – bagged the third prize for the Network Track at the regional finals.

Mr. Adam Zhang, General Manager of Huawei Jordan, said, “Jordan has a robust ICT sector, and one of its greatest strengths is its talented youth. At the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 Middle East and Central Asia, we saw some of the greatest Jordanian ICT minds in action, and we’re honored to recognize their victories today and to help nurture their future career paths.”

“Huawei is really grateful to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Ministry of Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for recognizing our efforts in building a solid ICT talent ecosystem in the country. We would also like to thank our valued partners at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and leading Jordanian universities for their continued support and engagement,” Mr. Zhang added.

The seventh edition of Huawei’s flagship ICT talent development initiative witnessed the highest level of participation since the competition’s launch in 2017. More than 27,500 students from over 600 universities across 21 Middle Eastern & Central Asian countries participated in this year’s Middle East & Central Asia Huawei ICT Competition. Twenty-two national final teams, consisting of 66 students and 20 tutors, from 11 Middle Eastern & Central Asian countries, including Bahrain, Pakistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, and Oman, qualified for the regional finals. These national finalists participated in exams, field trips, and workshops in the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2023.

The program aims to narrow the digital skills gap in the region by arming students with technical and practical skills in the latest technologies like 5G,CyberSecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, and more. Students gain an opportunity to learn first-hand from Huawei experts on the latest ICT developments, international trends, and hands-on skills development training at Huawei’s state-of-the-art labs, R&D centers and facilities. This aids in preparing the students for their future careers and assists in improving their future employment opportunities in the ICT sector.

–END–

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/

or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-enterprise

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME

.