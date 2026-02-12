Orange Jordan Drives Youth Talents by Sponsoring King’s Academy MUN Conference

Orange Jordan has sponsored the King’s Academy Model United Nations (KAMUN) conference, reflecting the company’s role as the true responsible digital leader and its commitment to empowering educational and cultural initiatives aimed at developing students’ skills. The three-day conference was attended by approximately 400 participants who were met with real-life experiences that stimulated the United Nations.

Held on the King’s Academy campus, the conference provided a dynamic environment of lobbying and debate sessions, and for participants to perform various roles such as delegates, staff, media, security, judges, advocates, chairs and presidents of committees, and the organizing team. Furthermore, this edition of the conference was joined by a number of distinguished speakers who offered valuable, strategic insights into current challenges around the world.

Orange Jordan affirmed that this sponsorship comes as a testament of its ongoing dedication to promoting intellectual and educational ideas that enable a future of entrepreneurship for youth. It further comes as an extension of its initiatives and programs focused on developing youth leadership capabilities through allowing access to the necessary tools and expertise towards intellect and innovation.

The main objective behind the conference is achieving fundamental educational goals, most notably improving leadership and negotiation skills, enhancing discussion and debate capabilities, and refining the ability to prepare comprehensive scientific research on various local and global challenges. Orange Jordan has successfully contributed to empowering hundreds of students through its continued support of previous MUN conference editions, the most recent of which was held at the New English School (NES), highlighting its well-established efforts in developing youth skills to shape an innovative and sustainable digital and social future.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo