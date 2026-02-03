Orange Jordan Celebrates International Day of Education with Digital Inclusion Session for Persons with Disabilities

Orange Jordan organized an awareness session at the Innovation Hub under its umbrella “Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled” for empowering persons with disabilities. Commemorating the International Day of Education, the event focused on fostering an environment of inclusive education and digital culture for persons with disabilities in Jordan.

In light of the emerging challenges faced by youth with disabilities, the session highlighted the importance of inclusivity in education. It reflected on the restrictions found in accessing supportive technologies, the lack of inclusive educational environments, gaps in digital skills training, and a scope of other challenges in society related to prevailing perceptions.

The event targeted two core groups, including supervising trainers working in educational institutions, vocational training centers, and civil society organizations, in addition to youth with disabilities (ages 18–35). It aimed at promoting awareness of inclusive education concepts for trainers and enabling the youth to utilize digital tools effectively to support their learning and career goals.

Key discussions centered on inclusive education, covering means to enable accessibility in this digital era, the importance of developing training and educational content focused on the needs of persons with disabilities, and reviewing inclusive educational strategies that keep pace with the best international practices in the field. The event comes in line with the International Day of Education which dedicated this year to “the power of youth as co-creators of education.”

Orange Jordan confirmed that the event reaffirms its commitment to supporting education, promoting digital empowerment, and consolidating the principles of inclusion by leveraging technology. In line with its efforts to create positive impact on society, Orange Jordan is determined to abide by its vision to offer digital services that are available to everyone, embodying its “Orange is here” slogan.

The session was executed in partnership with Ablers, a company with specialized experience in integrating persons with disabilities and inclusive education. The materials were also ensured to be based on international best practices and was aligned with the requirements of the educational and digital environment in Jordan, contributing to enhancing practical understanding of the principles of inclusive education.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo