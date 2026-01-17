Orange Jordan: The Fastest & Strongest Network in the kingdom

Orange Jordan announced that it achieved the best score in the mobile Data Services Benchmarking and Optimization (DSBO) Test for 2025, according to the results of the measurement campaign conducted by Commsquare, a specialized company in Mobile Network performance monitoring, measurement, analysis and optimization.

The measurement campaign involved the use of vehicles equipped with Rohde & Schwarz advanced equipment, as well as smartphones installed inside the cars to simulate in-car network performance while on the move. The tests covered big and small cities, as well as the roads connecting them, over a total distance of nearly 8,000 kilometers, during which voice calls and data tests were conducted.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in achieving this result, which aligns with its ongoing commitment to providing the best communication and internet services to its customers across the Kingdom. The company noted that this achievement serves as a motivation to continue developing its network and digital services in line with global trends and user expectations.

It is worth mentioning that, based on the scoring methodology adopted for testing purposes and aligned with the European standard ETSI TR 103 559, Orange Jordan achieved the best score in both mobile voice calls and mobile data transmission tests, reflecting the advanced steps the company has carried out in this field.

