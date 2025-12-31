بنك القاهرة عمان
Orange Foundation & ICON Successfully Conclude the Startup Growth Acceleration Program

Orange Foundation Jordan, in collaboration with the ICON Institute, successfully concluded the ‘Startup Growth Acceleration Program’ implemented in the governorates of Karak and Aqaba. The closing took place during a ceremony honoring participants and awarding certificates of participation. The program supported 88 startups across various economic sectors, contributing to their growth and the development of their business models.

Delivered through the Accelerators of the Orange Digital Center, the program provided a comprehensive range of specialized services, including advanced training, mentorship, networking, and logistical support, with the aim of enabling startups to access the resources and expertise needed to grow their businesses and accelerate their entrepreneurial journey.

Orange Jordan Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs by equipping them with the tools and expertise needed to develop their projects and achieve sustainable growth. The program’s success in Karak and Aqaba underscores the effective role of its initiatives in enabling innovation, enhancing business competitiveness, and advancing Jordan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to a more developed and impactful stage.

The “Startup Growth Acceleration Program in Karak and Aqaba” was implemented through a collaboration between the ICON Institute and Orange Jordan Foundation, as part of the “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment” (E4DE) project. The project is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE) and commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU), reflecting the partners’ shared commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.

