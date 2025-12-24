Orange Jordan Organizes the National Qualifiers for the Orange Digital Center Champions Championship

Orange Jordan organized the national qualifiers for the Orange Digital Center Champions Championship 2025, one of the leading regional coding competitions held within the Orange Digital Centers network across Africa and the Middle East, spanning 16 countries.

The championship aims to empower youth, enhance their digital skills, and stimulate innovation through live challenges on the CodinGame platform, focusing on algorithms, artificial intelligence, problem solving, and teamwork.

The national edition of the championship saw the registration of 30 teams from 11 Jordanian universities, with active participation from students representing eight universities in the qualification round hosted by the Orange Coding School, part of the Orange Digital Center in Amman.

Orange Jordan emphasized that the championship represents a unique platform enabling students to showcase their skills in coding and artificial intelligence and compete at a regional level, contributing to enhancing their readiness for future career paths in the technology sector.

This comes as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting digital education, empowering youth, fostering innovation, and building a knowledge-based digital economy.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.