Umniah by Beyon Recognized for Advancing Women’s Employment at the 2025 WEPs Awards

Umniah by Beyon has been awarded the Women’s Employment Award at the 2025 Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards, organized by UN Women, during a ceremony held on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at the Sheraton Amman Hotel.

The award was received on behalf of Umniah by Diana Saidi, Director of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, in recognition of the company’s continued efforts to support women’s participation in the Jordanian workforce. Central to this achievement is Umniah’s Ma’an Contact Center, a strategic initiative designed to open new doors for women in governorates where employment opportunities remain limited.

By intentionally prioritizing local female talent, the Ma’an Contact Center has created meaningful jobs close to home, with women representing 81% of the center’s workforce. The initiative reflects Umniah’s belief that empowering women across Jordan’s governorates is essential to building resilient communities and a more inclusive national economy.

Commenting on the recognition, Faisal Al Jalahma, CEO of Umniah, said that empowering women is deeply rooted in the company’s values and culture. He noted that when women are given access to opportunity, development, and long-term career paths, the impact extends beyond the workplace to families, communities, and the wider economy.

He added that the Ma’an Contact Center is a clear example of how private sector initiatives can create real change by investing in Jordanian talent, supporting women’s economic independence, and strengthening local capabilities in a sustainable way.

Umniah has been a signatory to the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) since March 2021, and continues to report annually on its progress through the official WEPs reporting framework, focusing on measurable outcomes and real-world impact.

In her remarks, Diana Saidi emphasized that Umniah’s approach goes beyond employment numbers. “We focus on building a workplace where women feel supported, respected, and able to grow,” she said. This includes fair and transparent recruitment practices, equal access to training and career development, flexible work arrangements, mental health support initiatives, and clear policies to ensure a safe and inclusive working environment for everyone.

The ceremony brought together representatives from across Jordan’s private sector and institutions committed to advancing gender equality, highlighting successful initiatives and practical approaches that are contributing to a more inclusive and empowered workforce in Jordan.