Orange Jordan Grants “Ma’ak” Line and “Visitors” Line Customers Free Months of Careem Plus

As part of its commitment to enhancing the value offered to its customers and delivering integrated digital experiences, Orange Jordan announced a strategic collaboration with Careem to launch exclusive benefits within the Careem Plus service, marking the first agreement of its kind between a telecommunications company and a ride hailing and delivery services provider in Jordan.

In a move that reflects Orange’s focus on delivering premium offers to its customers, the company is granting six months of the Careem Plus service exclusively to “Ma’ak” line and “Visitors” line customers through the ‘Max It’ app. This enables them to enjoy a range of benefits designed to enhance their daily ride hailing and delivery experience, allowing them to take full advantage of the tailored privileges offered within the Careem Plus package, while further enriching their digital lifestyle and providing a smoother, more convenient everyday experience.

Careem Plus includes a range of benefits across key cities such as Amman, Irbid, and Zarqa, and forms part of Orange’s strategy to integrate value added services into its offerings, in line with its strategy to Lead the Future of the digital ecosystem and deliver smarter, more connected experiences for customers.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in the partnership with Careem, affirming that it represents an important step toward expanding the range of digital services offered to customers in line with their evolving needs and contributing to an improved everyday experience. The company noted that this collaboration reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting digital inclusion by delivering innovative solutions that seamlessly integrate into daily life, while further strengthening its position as the true responsible digital leader in Jordan.

For its part, Careem Jordan affirmed that this collaboration reflects Careem’s mission to simplify people’s lives through reliable solutions that make mobility, service ordering, and payments easier. Through this partnership, Orange customers are offered Careem Plus benefits that provide a smoother and more cost-effective experience with every ride and order. The company added that its partnership with Orange Jordan embodies both parties’ commitment to delivering innovative digital services that enhance customers’ quality of life and offer a smarter, more convenient experience across cities throughout the Kingdom.

