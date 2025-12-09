إطلاق شبكة متوسطية جديدة لمنظمات مسارات المشي

وطنا اليوم:تم الإعلان رسميًا عن تأسيس شبكة دروب البحر المتوسط (MTN)في عمان، وهي جمعية جديدة تجمع بين منظمات إدارة الوجهات السياحية (DMOs) والجهات المتخصصة في مسارات المشي في منطقة البحر الأبيض المتوسط بهدف تعزيز التعاون الإقليمي ودعم السياحة المستدامة القائمة على رياضة المشي.

عمّان، الأردن – 9 ديسمبر 2025 – أُطلقت اليوم شبكة دروب البحر المتوسط (MTN)، بدعم رئيسي من الوكالة الفرنسية للتنمية (AFD)، وبمشاركة أوكسفام والبنك الدولي. وتشمل الجهات المؤسسة ثلاث منظمات مختصة بمسارات المشي هي: جمعية درب الأردن، مسار فلسطين التراثي، ودرب الجبل اللبناني، إلى جانب شركاء فرنسيين متخصصين هما AFRAT وTetraktys واللذان يقدّمان خبرة متقدمة في التنمية الريفية.

تهدف الشبكة إلى تمثيل أهم مسارات المشي في منطقة البحر الأبيض المتوسط، بما يُسهم في دعم المجتمعات المحلية عبر تعزيز النمو الاقتصادي، وحماية التراث الطبيعي والثقافي، وتمكين التكيّف مع تغيّرات المناخ.

وشهد حفل الإطلاق الرسمي الإعلان عن الأعضاء المؤسسين، وعرض الرؤية المشتركة لتعزيز السياحة المجتمعية القائمة على إبراز القيمة الفريدة للتراث الطبيعي والثقافي الذي تربطه هذه المسارات في المنطقة المتوسطية.

وقال عمر صقر، الرئيس بالشراكة لشبكة MTN :

“نتصور منطقة المتوسط كمكان يربط الناس والأماكن من خلال مسارات تُجسّد روابط ملموسة بين المجتمع والبيئة والتراث الطبيعي والثقافي المشترك. تمثل شبكة دروب البحر المتوسط آلية جماعية لتعزيز التعاون من أجل نهج إقليمي مستدام وموحّد لسياحة المشي.”

وأضاف جورج رشماوي، الرئيس بالشراكة للشبكة:

“في نهاية المطاف، نركز على الأثر على المستوى المحلي. فمن خلال ربط المسارات الرئيسية، يمكننا جذب الدعم الدولي، وتبادل أفضل الممارسات، وتقديم الموارد مباشرة إلى المجتمعات، مما يعزز الاقتصاد المحلي ويحافظ على هوية مناطقنا الفريدة.”

⸻

نبذة عن شبكة دروب البحر المتوسط (MTN): https://medtrailsnetwork.com

تُعد شبكة دروب البحر المتوسط (MTN) جمعية مكرّسة لتعزيز التعاون الإقليمي بين منظمات إدارة الوجهات السياحية والمنظمات المعنية بمسارات المشي حول المتوسط.

تهدف الشبكة إلى تعزيز السياحة المستدامة والمسؤولة، وتشجيع التبادل الثقافي، ودعم التنمية الاقتصادية على طول مسارات المشي.

⸻

للتواصل الإعلامي: ورد المحيسن

البريد الإلكتروني: ward@jordantrail.org، الهاتف: +962 6 461 0999

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A New Mediterranean Network of Hiking Trail Organizations Launches

The Med Trails Network (MTN) is established to strengthen regional cooperation and advance sustainable Hiking Tourism.

AMMAN, JORDAN – December 09th, 2025 – The Med Trails Network (MTN), a new association connecting Destination Management Organizations (DMOs) and Trail-related Organizations in the Mediterranean region, has officially been established in Amman.

Established with main funding from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), along with OXFAM and the World Bank, the network’s founding partners include core trail organizations—the Jordan Trail Association, the Palestinian Heritage Trail, and the Lebanon Mountain Trail —alongside specialized French partners AFRAT and Tetraktys, which offer expertise in rural development.

The MTN’s ambitious vision is to represent most major hiking trails in the Mediterranean, aiming to benefit local communities by supporting economic growth, protecting natural & cultural heritage, and enabling adaptation to climate change.

The event marking the network’s official registration will introduce the founding members and detail their shared vision for enhancing community-based tourism and valuing the unique cultural and natural heritage connected by hiking trails around the Mediterranean region.

“We envision the Mediterranean as a land of human connection, where trails act as tangible links between people, places, and our shared natural and cultural heritage,” said Omar Sakr, Co-President of the MTN. “The Med Trails Network is the collective mechanism to foster cooperation for a more sustainable and unified regional approach to hiking tourism.”

“Ultimately, our focus is on impact at the local level,” added George Rishmawi, Co-President of the MTN. “By uniting these major trails, we can leverage international support, share best practices, and channel resources directly to the communities, ensuring that this sustainable growth empowers local economies and preserves the unique identity of our regions.”

About the Med Trails Network (MTN) https://medtrailsnetwork.com/

The Med Trails Network (MTN) is an association dedicated to fostering regional collaboration among DMOs and Trail-related Organizations across the Mediterranean. The MTN is committed to promoting sustainable and responsible tourism, encouraging cultural exchange, and supporting economic development along hiking trails.

Media Contact: Ward Al Muhisen

Email: ward@jordantrail.org Phone: +962 6 461 0999