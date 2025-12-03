Malhas: SSIF Eyes High-Return National Projects, Expands Real Estate Portfolio

Chairman of the Social Security Investment Board (SSIF) Omar Malhas said the Fund is closely monitoring investment opportunities in major national projects, particularly the National Water Carrier Project, the Risha gas pipeline and strategic energy and infrastructure ventures.

Speaking on the Fund’s future investment direction, Malhas said any national project expected to generate returns exceeding 10 per cent falls within the Fund’s investment interest, in line with its long-term investment strategy.

He noted that land and real estate investments remain a key component of the Fund’s asset allocation, describing them as among the safest and most stable investments, offering solid long-term returns. He added that with the average age of Social Security contributors ranging between 30 and 35 years, long-term investments are both logical and financially sound.

Malhas said the Fund’s participation in large-scale infrastructure projects aims at improving returns without increasing the overall risk profile, adding that strategic projects such as the National Water Carrier and gas transmission pipelines offer promising opportunities for portfolio diversification.

He also revealed that the Fund recently acquired several plots of land, including properties located in the Amra area, at preferential prices around 30 per cent below the administrative valuation. He expressed appreciation for the Government’s cooperation in facilitating such opportunities, describing it as a key enabler for enhancing long-term investment returns.

According to Malhas, the development of new areas requires integrated infrastructure, transportation networks and railway systems, all of which represent additional investment opportunities for the Fund. He said the Fund is studying the possibility of entering such projects through different models, including Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) arrangements.

Malhas said current investments in real estate and land account for about 5 per cent of the Fund’s total assets, noting that the investment policy allows this share to increase to 10 per cent. Any expansion, he added, will target projects with the highest possible returns over periods exceeding ten years.

On government bonds, Malhas said the Fund holds nearly JD10 billion in Treasury bonds, describing them as among the safest investment instruments, given the Government’s consistent record of meeting its domestic obligations on time.

He added that the Fund has also invested in equity and financing instruments in several major national companies, including the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, in which SSIF holds a 16 per cent stake.

Malhas stressed that investment decisions at the Fund are taken on an institutional and independent basis, guided by in-depth feasibility studies and governed by the Social Security Law and the Investment Fund’s regulations.