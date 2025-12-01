Sponsored by Orange Jordan, 200 school leaders and teachers are taking part in the Jordan EDTECH Conference to advance their digital and creative skills

Orange Jordan continues to support initiatives that foster innovation and the development of education by sponsoring the third edition of the Jordan EdTech Conference, hosted this year by the International Community School (ICS), with the participation of the International Academy – Amman (IAA) and the American Community School (ACS).

The conference brought together nearly 200 school leaders and teachers from across Jordan over two days, featuring specialized sessions, hands-on Tinker Labs, and interactive activities such as exhibitions and networking opportunities. The event aimed to promote digital learning and innovation in education, develop the professional skills of teachers and school administrators, and serve as a true platform for exchanging experiences and best practices in modern education and innovative educational technologies.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in sponsoring this event, which enables school leaders and teachers to refine their digital and creative skills. The company reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to supporting the professional development of the next generation of education sector professionals and embodying its responsible and ethical approach to create a positive impact on society through innovative educational initiatives.

