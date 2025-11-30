بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. Home
  3. بنوك وشركات

Orange Jordan Celebrates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by Changing Its Network Name to “Inclusion”

33 ثانية ago
Orange Jordan Celebrates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by Changing Its Network Name to “Inclusion”

Orange Jordan announced that it will change its network name to “Inclusion” on mobile devices where this option is available for one week starting December 1st. This initiative reflects the company’s strong commitment to empowering persons with disabilities, enhancing digital inclusion, and ensuring equal access for all, under its comprehensive program “Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled”.

This initiative coincides with the global celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which this year centers on the United Nations’ theme: “Fostering disability inclusive societies for advancing social progress”, highlighting the importance of integrating persons with disabilities across all aspects of life.

By changing the network name for the second consecutive year, Orange Jordan aims to strengthen digital inclusion programs for individuals and the wider community. Its corporate social responsibility programs are carefully designed to bridge digital gaps and enable communities and individuals – particularly youth, women, and persons with disabilities – to actively participate in the digital space.

The company also seeks to highlight its efforts through three main pillars supporting digital inclusion: accessibility to digital services for all, powerful partnership with the local community, and awareness and promoting inclusive culture, ensuring that everyone can participate and create without exception.

Orange Jordan emphasized that adopting the new network name is part of a strategic approach focused on enhancing digital inclusion and providing innovative solutions that support the independence and empowerment of persons with disabilities. The company highlighted that this initiative reflects its role as the true responsible digital leader and strategic partner in building a more inclusive society. It also underscores the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its approach of deliver on promises responsibly and ethically across all its initiatives and programs.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
19:23

توقيع اتفاقية توأمة بين صناعة عمان وصناعة دمشق وريفها

19:14

قرارات مهمة صادرة عن مجلس الوزراء للأردنيين الأحد

19:10

الملك يحضر حفل تنصيب رئيس جمهورية باربادوس

19:07

الزراعة تؤكد سلامة العسل في مهرجان الزيتون ومعرض المنتجات الريفية

18:24

مندوباً عن الملك وولي العهد.. العيسوي يعزي عشيرة البطاينة

18:16

رئيس الديوان الملكي يلتقي وفداً من أبناء منطقة غور فيفا

18:04

جاهة عشيرة النجادا والزغول

16:43

وزير النقل يتفقد حركة المسافرين والشحن في المعابر الحدودية

16:38

تمريض فيلادلفيا تنظم محاضرة توعوية بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للقضاء على العنف ضد المرأة

16:31

القبض على مجموعة جرمية امتهنت الاتجار بالبشر باستغلال عاملات منازل هاربات

16:27

تحرير 18 مخالفة لعدم الالتزام بعروض الجمعة البيضاء

16:19

الفرجات : مطار مدينة عمّان سيبدأ باستقبال الطائرات خلال 3 أيام

وفيات
وفاة الصحفي عبدالرزاق أبو هزيموفيات الأحد 30-11-2025وفيات الجمعة 28-11-2025وفيات الخميس 27-11-2025وفيات الأربعاء 26-11-2025