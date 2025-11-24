Orange Jordan Reaffirms Its Commitment to Secure Digital Transformation by Supporting the C8 2025 Cybersecurity Advancement, Innovation, and Technology Conference

Orange Jordan announced its participation in The C8 2025 Conference and Exhibition on Cybersecurity Advancement, Innovation, and Technology, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center at the Dead Sea from November 18–20. The conference was organized by the National Cybersecurity Center in collaboration with the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) and SOFEX Jordan. Orange Jordan sponsored this prominent event, which served as a vital platform for advanced technologies and innovation in cybersecurity at both regional and international levels.

The conference was attended by the CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, alongside members of the Executive Committee, who emphasized the company’s role as a true responsible digital leader in strengthening the cybersecurity ecosystem and driving digital transformation in the Kingdom. Orange’s innovative interactive booth attracted visitors’ attention, offering a unique hands-on experience to explore the company’s advanced solutions, specifically designed to enable organizations and businesses to grow their operations while efficiently protecting their data.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in sponsoring the C8 Conference, which serves as a pivotal platform reflecting Jordan’s advanced position in cybersecurity and future-ready technologies. The company highlighted its national commitment and responsibilities toward its customers and partners in supporting innovation and development in this field, contributing to a safer and more efficient digital environment and strengthening the Kingdom’s digital economy. The company also reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to fostering national partnerships and developing innovative digital security solutions for businesses, reflecting its responsible and ethical approach to promoting a secure and sustainable digital ecosystem.

