The CEO of Orange Jordan Visits Yarmouk University President to Strengthen the Strategic Partnership

The CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, visited Yarmouk University as part of his tour in Irbid Governorate, where he was welcomed by the University President, Prof. Dr. Malek Alsharairi, in a meeting attended by members of the Executive Committee at Orange and representatives from the university. The visit aimed to strengthen strategic partnership and enhance cooperation between the academic and private sectors, while supporting digital education and empowering youth with future-ready skills.

The CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, congratulated the University President on his new role, wishing him continued success in leading the university toward further achievements. He emphasized that the partnership with Yarmouk University represents a true investment in the future of the Kingdom and its youth. He highlighted that the Orange–Yarmouk Innovation Lab (OYIL), launched over a decade ago, has enabled more than 260 students to acquire digital and practical skills that prepare them to enter the job market with confidence. This reflects Orange’s commitment to turning promises into reality and creating a positive, tangible impact on the community.

From his side, Prof. Malek Alsharairi emphasized the university’s strong commitment to fostering an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem, noting that strategic partnerships with the private sector—such as the one with Orange—play a pivotal role in empowering students with future-ready skills. He expressed his deep appreciation for Orange’s continued support through OYIL, which has enabled hundreds of students to acquire practical and digital competencies that enhance their readiness for the labor market. Prof. Alsharairi added that the university is keen on expanding the reach of its innovative initiatives to include the largest possible number of youth in Irbid and neighboring governorates. He also highlighted that Yarmouk University is currently exploring the establishment of an International Student Recruitment and Welcome Office, which would serve as a gateway for attracting global talent, strengthening international cooperation, and enriching the university’s academic and innovation environment.

At the end of the visit, the CEO and the accompanying members took part in a discussion session with a group of students from the Orange–Yarmouk Innovation Lab (OYIL). The students showcased their innovative projects, reflecting the creativity of youth and their ability to develop digital solutions that support the digital transformation journey and contribute to serving the community.

