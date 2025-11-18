Orange Jordan renews its backing of SMARTECH 2025, highlighting its dedication to advancing digital transformation across the Kingdom

Orange Jordan has renewed its support for the “Digital Technology and Smart Applications SMARTECH 2025” exhibition as its official telecom partner, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to driving digital transformation in the Kingdom. The exhibition took place at the Jordan International Exhibition Center, Mecca Mall, featuring participation from over 20 sectors within the ICT and technology fields, including smart devices and tech accessories, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, media and social networking, and more.

Through two dedicated booths at the exhibition, the company showcased its key digital services and advanced technologies, including 5G, high-speed fiber internet, “Ma’ak” lines, the “Max it” application, as well as the Orange Money wallet, through which the company continues to empower customers with secure and user-friendly digital financial services.

Several entrepreneurs from the BIG by Orange program, part of the Orange Digital Center, including Child Caps, Adawat, SOHO ERP, MATH MANIA, BOB, and Wasil, also participated in a dedicated pavilion at the exhibition, highlighting their success stories and underscoring the company’s pivotal role in developing the national entrepreneurship ecosystem and fostering a culture of innovation as a key driver of digital economic growth.

Orange Jordan expressed that its participation in this exhibition aligns with its ongoing efforts to create a positive impact on society and its commitment to fulfilling promises through tangible initiatives that empower individuals digitally. This approach reflects the company’s responsible and ethical approach in delivering integrated digital experiences that enhance the daily lives of its customers.

It is noteworthy that SMARTECH is considered one of the Kingdom’s leading exhibitions specializing in technology and smart applications, bringing together a distinguished group of local, regional, and international companies to showcase the latest digital innovations to visitors. The exhibition aims to raise awareness of technological advancements that simplify daily life and contribute to building a more connected and intelligent future.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

-END-

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan “Lead the Future”, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange’s leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.