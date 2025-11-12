Zain’s API monetization arm, Dizlee, partners with Aduna for faster deployment of digital services

Dizlee, Zain Group’s API (application programming interface) digital monetization ecosystem provider has entered a strategic partnership with Aduna, enabling faster deployment of new digital services across multiple Zain markets and Omantel, opening new revenue streams and enhancing the customer mobile experience.

Aduna, a global aggregator of standardized network API, is a venture between some of the world’s leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation and adoption by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network APIs. This collaboration will allow Dizlee to act as the gateway between Zain operating companies, Omantel and Aduna, enabling faster deployment of new services across multiple countries.

With Zain joining Aduna’s growing global ecosystem, the Group will contribute APIs such as SIM Swap detection, Number Verification, Identity, and fraud prevention, enabling businesses to access trusted telco-grade solutions.

Through Dizlee, Aduna will drive adoption and scale commercialization across multiple markets, unlocking the full value of network assets while helping enterprises safeguard their customers and deliver innovative digital services.

Monetization opportunities are enabled through individual Zain operations’ collaboration with Aduna, offering Zain network APIs to banks, fintechs, insurers, and government entities that require trusted, telco-grade data to enhance their services. These prospects can be rapidly scaled across multiple markets by leveraging Aduna’s standardized approach

Malek Hammoud, Zain Group Chief Digital and Investment Officer, commented, “Dizlee’s regional success in API leadership is the result of collaboration with visionary partners. Through this partnership, we are combining the Network APIs from all Zain operating companies under a unified platform based on the CAMARA protocol, ensuring global interoperability and standardization. Aduna leverages the aggregation of these APIs from multiple operators worldwide, providing a standardized foundation that fosters collaboration, accelerates adoption, enhances user experiences, and drives industry growth.”

Hammoud added, “This partnership is strategically important for Zain’s operations across the region and Omantel as it opens new revenue streams from B2B clients such as fintech, insurance, e-commerce, and government agencies, while positioning us as regional leaders in the rapidly growing network API economy.”

Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna, “Our partnership with Dizlee marks an important milestone in Aduna’s expansion across MENA. By connecting Zain’s extensive footprint and Omantel’s reach with Aduna’s global aggregation platform, we are unlocking the full value of standardized Network APIs. Together, we will accelerate innovation, protect end users, and empower enterprises to deliver next-generation digital services across the region and beyond.”

Dizlee’s success story has seen it centralize and monetize Zain APIs and most of Zain’s digital services, creating a streamlined, unified core API ecosystem for all operations across Zain markets and Omantel, offering innovative entertainment and gaming solutions, direct operator billing, messaging, digital authentication, CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) and more. This centralized approach has enabled the company to operate with unmatched agility and coordination, highlighting Dizlee’s role as a crucial pillar in Zain’s ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ digital strategy.

The use of APIs has experienced significant growth, with Dizlee playing a pioneering role regionally in its development, with use cases extending to areas including:

• Number Verification: Enabling fintechs and banks to verify customers instantly without SMS OTPs.

• SIM Swap Detection: Protecting mobile banking and e-wallet users from fraud.

• KYC/Identity APIs: Supporting government digital ID initiatives and secure customer onboarding.

• Carrier Billing / Direct Carrier Billing APIs: Allowing partners to easily bill customers via telco accounts

More on Dizlee

Since its launch in 2018, Dizlee has built a unified digital core for Zain and Omantel, streamlining operations and enabling over 280 services from 47 partners across gaming, entertainment, advertising, and APIs. By centralizing and exposing APIs, it accelerates partnerships, shortens time-to-market, and strengthens Zain’s position as the only MENA operator offering a Group-wide, one-stop platform that connects partners to eight markets and over 50 million customers.

