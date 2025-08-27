Zain and UNHCR Renew “Connectivity for Refugees” Initiative Agreement

Amman, August 27th, 2025: As part of its ongoing commitment to promoting digital inclusion and empowering vulnerable groups across society, Zain Jordan has renewed its strategic partnership agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Through this partnership, Zain Jordan will continue to provide free high-speed internet via Wi-Fi services at community centers serving refugees across the Kingdom, for a period of two years.

The renewal of this agreement marks the continuation of a collaboration that has existed between Zain, UNHCR, and Meta (formerly Facebook) since 2016. The initiative aims to enable refugees to access the internet as an essential tool for staying connected with family, accessing educational and employment opportunities, and obtaining critical information that can improve their quality of life. This effort is particularly vital amid growing reliance on technology for learning, work, and communication. It also helps bridge the digital divide between refugees and host communities, offering equal opportunities for empowerment, where this initiative targets registered refugees in Jordan, whose total number has reached approximately 500,000, with 80% living across various governorates across the kingdom.

Zain provides internet infrastructure and free Wi-Fi services at several UNHCR affiliated community centers, supporting efforts toward digital empowerment and helping refugees stay connected with the outside world. The service covers 10 community centers, including 3 local community development centers and 7 centers affiliated with Princess Basma Development Centers. These centers are in Aqaba, South Shouneh, Ma’an, Jerash, Madaba, Sahab, Tafileh, and Karak governorates, in addition to two centers in Zarqa and Khaldieh.

Zain Jordan remains committed to the UNHCR’s core principles, as outlined in its 2010 general conditions, particularly about data protection, respect for refugee dignity, and ensuring an environment free of exploitation and abuse. This collaboration reflects Zain’s broader strategy of supporting vulnerable communities and promoting sustainable digital inclusion.

At the Group level, Zain places significant emphasis on refugee support. Its various initiatives include the “Family Reunification” project in partnership with REFUNITE and Ericsson to reunite refugee families in South Sudan, Iraq, and Jordan; the “Innovate for Refugees” hackathon via Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC) in partnership with MITEF, which supported six winning projects; and the Tech Fugees hackathon in Jordan to back tech-based refugee solutions. Zain has also launched “Jusoor” program to support small businesses in Syria and introduced the “Syria-SIM” service to ease communication between refugees and UNHCR, attracting over 140,000 users.

Additional initiatives have included the training of refugees through the ReBootKAMP program to develop qualified software engineers in Iraq, the establishment of information centers for internally displaced persons, food support, the distribution of ready-made homes, and the creation of child-friendly spaces in cooperation with UNICEF. Zain has also provided training for women at the Widows Development Center in Kuwait, and organized donation campaigns collecting over 15.3 tons of clothes for refugees.

Through SMS donation campaigns in Saudi Arabia, Zain raised more than $125,738 in support of Syrian refugees and contributed to the water campaign in Lebanon in partnership with Kuwait Red Crescent. In Lebanon, Zain also launched “Tawasul line” service dedicated to Syrian refugees.

Zain continues to support refugees under the umbrella of its “Zain with Refugees” initiative, which facilitates fundraising through social media platforms and electronic donation platforms