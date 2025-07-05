افتتاح مشروع “سان جورج” السياحي الأفخم في الفحيص برعاية وزيرة السياحة والآثار

وطنا اليوم – مندوباً عن وزيرة السياحة والآثار السيدة لينا عناب رعى أمين عام الوزارة الدكتور فادي بلعاوي اليوم السبت افتتاح مشروع سان جورج أحد أبرز المشاريع السياحية الفاخرة في منطقة الفحيص وذلك بحضور عدد من أصحاب المعالي الوزراء، والسفراء، والإعلاميين، والمؤثرين، ونخبة من الشخصيات البارزة في قطاع السياحة الأردني.

وأكد المدير العام للمشروع السيد محمد الدادا، في كلمة له خلال حفل الافتتاح أن المشروع يُعد مبادرة وطنية رائدة، ومرشحًا ليكون من أهم الوجهات السياحية الواعدة في المملكة، ومجسّدًا لرؤية أصيلة تنبض على أرض أردنية.

كما شدّد الدادا على الأثر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي الإيجابي لهذا المشروع، لا سيما على مجتمع الفحيص والمناطق المجاورة، مشيرًا إلى دوره في توفير فرص عمل للكفاءات الأردنية في القطاع السياحي، وتنشيط الحركة الاقتصادية، واستقطاب المزيد من الاستثمارات السياحية النوعية.

ويضم مشروع “سان جورج” عددًا من المرافق المصممة بعناية لتقديم تجربة ضيافة متكاملة، تشمل:

• تراسات خارجية وجلسات عائلية بإطلالات خلّابة

• منطقة مخصصة للأطفال

• مطعم إنترناشونال من فئة الخمس نجوم، حاصل على تصنيف ISO 22000

• طابق مخصص للفعاليات والاجتماعات، مزوّد بأحدث التقنيات

• ولاونج فاخر يمنح الزوّار تجربة استثنائية راقية.

The Grand Opening of “St. George” – The Most Luxurious Tourism Project in Fuheis, Under the Patronage of the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities

On behalf of Her Excellency Lina Annab, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, the Secretary General of the Ministry, Dr .Fadi Balawi, inaugurated today, Saturday, the grand opening of the St. George project – one of the most prominent and luxurious tourism ventures in the Fuheis area. The event was attended by several ministers, ambassadors, media representatives, influencers, and a distinguished group of key figures in the Jordanian tourism sector.

In his speech during the ceremony, the project’s General Manager, Mr. Mohammad Al-Dada, emphasized that this project represents a pioneering national initiative and is poised to become one of the most promising tourist destinations in the Kingdom, embodying an authentic vision brought to life on Jordanian soil.

Al-Dada also highlighted the positive social and economic impact of the project, particularly on the Fuheis community and its surrounding areas. He noted the project’s role in creating job opportunities for skilled Jordanian talent in the tourism sector, boosting economic activity, and attracting high-quality tourism investments.

The St. George project comprises a range of meticulously designed facilities to provide a comprehensive hospitality experience, including:

• Outdoor terraces and family seating areas with breathtaking views

• A dedicated children’s area

• A five-star international restaurant, certified with ISO 22000

• An events and conference floor equipped with state-of-the-art technology

• A luxurious lounge offering guests an elevated and refined experience