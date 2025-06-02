بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. Home
  3. بنوك وشركات

Orange Jordan and iSystem Launch Digital Skills Workshop for Persons with Disabilities

2 يونيو 2025
Orange Jordan and iSystem Launch Digital Skills Workshop for Persons with Disabilities

Orange Jordan, in collaboration with iSystem, held an interactive workshop at the Orange Digital Center for Innovation to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). The event brought together 30 participants who were persons with disabilities, reinforcing the company’s commitment to digital inclusion under the “Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled” initiative.

Certified experts led hands-on training for participants with disabilities to empower them to use smartphones efficiently through specialized sessions. The training covered current and upcoming accessibility features, instructions on configuring devices to suit individual needs, and detailed explanations of the VoiceOver feature along with other assistive tools. Additionally, participants received practical tips to enhance their iPhone usage, heard an inspiring personal testimonial on content creation, and explored various entertainment and accessibility apps designed to simplify their digital lives.

Orange Jordan emphasized that organizing this workshop builds on its previous efforts in the field, including a similar event held in 2018. This reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to promoting equal opportunities, empowering all segments of society, and fostering digital inclusion. These efforts align with Orange Jordan’s Sustainable Development Goals, as the company continues to develop programs and initiatives aimed at digital inclusion for persons with disabilities, ensuring their full participation through innovative tools and applications tailored to their needs.

It is worth noting that the workshop also showcased Orange Jordan’s digital inclusion services designed to support and effectively integrate persons with disabilities. These services include the SignBook application for sign language and the Digital Inclusion Catalogue for persons with disabilities. Additionally, the event highlighted the 7th Circle Mall, winner of the 2023 Gold Category in the “Accessible Buildings Award,” recognized for its comprehensive accessibility features. This award was launched by the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2022 to promote inclusive environments for all persons with disabilities.


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
05:44

بعثة الحج الصحفية تنفي انسحاب صحفيين من لقاء وزير الأوقاف

03:40

نمو تسجيل الشركات 13 % خلال خمسة أشهر

02:40

ترامب: لن نسمح بأي تخصيب لليورانيوم في إيران

01:21

شقيق الشهيد وصفي التل في ذمة الله

00:08

وليمة عشاء في منزل ابو انشيش بالقويسمه

23:37

الرئيس البرازيلي يكرّم الدكتور معن النسور، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة البوتاس العربية بوسام ريو برانكو تقديرا لدوره في تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين

22:52

بين مدرستي: البكالوريا واربد الثانوية!

21:12

مندوبا عن الملك وولي العهد…العيسوي يعزي آل خزنة كاتبي

20:37

إجراءات قانونية خلال أيام لتحصيل حقوق تجار تضرروا من حريق باخرة صينية

20:31

واشنطن توافق على انضمام مقاتلين أجانب إلى الجيش السوري

20:17

مبادرة مجتمعية.. نحو أفراح أقل كلفة وأحزان أكثر رحمة

19:49

مقتل 3 جنود إسرائيليين بمعارك شمال قطاع غزة

وفيات
شقيق الشهيد وصفي التل في ذمة اللهوفيات الاثنين 2-6-2025الحاج موفق حمدان ابراهيم الردايدة في ذمة اللهوفيات الأحد 1-6-2025وفيات الجمعة 30-5-2025