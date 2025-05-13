Zain Provides Integrated Telecom Solutions for Jordan Gate Towers Project

In line with its strategic role in advancing the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and providing state-of-the-art telecom solutions to major national projects, Zain Jordan has signed a strategic agreement with “Jordan Gate” – developer of the iconic Sixth Circle Towers – to deliver comprehensive and integrated telecommunications services across the project’s residential and commercial components.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of Jordan Gate, by Zain Jordan CEO Fahad Al-Jasim and Chairman of the Board at Jordan Gate, Abdul Mughni Al-Abdul Mughni.

As part of the agreement, Zain will design, employ, and manage the telecommunications infrastructure within both the residential tower and the commercial complex. The scope of services includes high-speed internet, Voice over IP (VoIP), IPTV, mobile network (GSM) coverage, Wi-Fi connectivity, closed-circuit television (CCTV), and a wide range of enterprise communication solutions that align with smart city standards and modern digital lifestyles.

This partnership aims to equip the entire development with a future-ready digital foundation, ensuring an enhanced, tech-enabled experience for residents, businesses, and visitors. It also supports the operational readiness and long-term attractiveness of the project, positioned in a prime location in the heart of Amman.

The collaboration further emphasizes Zain’s commitment to pioneering digital transformation and providing tailored technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of real estate industry, business, and community development. It highlights Zain’s continued role as a trusted digital enabler and strategic partner to key sectors shaping the future of smart living in Jordan.

Commenting on the agreement, Chairman Abdul Mughni Al-Abdul Mughni said: “This partnership is a significant step toward delivering world-class infrastructure for the Sixth Circle Towers project. Our goal is to create an exceptional environment that delivers premium services to both future residents and investors.”

Set to become one of Amman’s most recognizable landmarks, Jordan Gate Towers project features a striking architectural design and a strategic location. It includes a residential tower with approximately 215 units, and a southern tower encompassing a hotel, serviced apartments, and office spaces. The project also features a fully integrated commercial center that will serve as a vibrant destination for business, leisure, and lifestyle, further stimulating economic activity in the capital