بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. الرئيسية
  3. بنوك وشركات

Orange Jordan Sponsors IoT Event at Princess Sumaya University for Technology

19 يناير 2025
Orange Jordan Sponsors IoT Event at Princess Sumaya University for Technology

Orange Jordan sponsored an Internet of Things (IoT) event, organized by The IoT Club at the Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT). The event was held at the university with the participation of experts and industry professionals in the technology sector.

The event aimed to bridge the gap between the academic sector and industry requirements, while promoting innovation in advanced technology fields. This sponsorship highlights Orange’s ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives that empower both youth and the community.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in sponsoring this event, which aligns with its vision of promoting digital transformation and enabling youth to explore the latest innovations. The company emphasized that the well-established partnership with universities is gaining momentum to turn the Kingdom into a hub that introduces interested individuals to the latest global advancements across all fields.

The event featured a series of expert talks and inspiring workshops that addressed the latest developments and applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), offering students and academics a platform to connect and engage with technology leaders and explore opportunities for collaboration and growth.

To learn more, please visit our website www.orange.jo.


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
09:14

رغم مضايقات الاحتلال.. الفلسطينيون يحتفلون بتحرير أسراهم

05:37

ترامب: سيتم إلغاء كل الأوامر التنفيذية التي أصدرها بايدن

03:34

حافلات الأسرى المفرج عنهم تتحرك من سجن عوفر العسكري

02:33

هيئة البث العبرية: حماس قدمت هدايا تذكارية للأسيرات الإسرائيليات

01:09

عاجل .. وفاة خمسيني دهساً في الزرقاء

00:12

مستوطنون يهاجمون مركبات المواطنين ويغلقون عدة طرق في الضفة

23:31

هجانة الأمن العام يحصدون الكأس الذهبي في بطولة شرم الشيخ الدولية

22:01

احتجاز مراسلة قناة الجزيرة جيفارا البديري في بيتونيا ونقلها إلى مركز الشرطة بالبالبوع

21:19

مهم من كهرباء إربد بشأن انقطاع التيار عن هذه المناطق غداً

20:41

لماذا تعمدت حماس تسليم الأسيرات الثلاث بساحة السرايا

20:23

رئيس الوزراء يرعى حفل توزيع جائزة الملك عبدالله الثاني للإبداع

20:20

اهلنا في غزة مبروك نصر مقاومتكم

وفيات
وفيات الأحد 19-1-2025وفيات الجمعة 17-1-2025وفيات الخميس 16-1-2025وفيات الأربعاء 15-1-2025كادر الغارفات ينعى وفاة الزميل هشام توفيق تايه”